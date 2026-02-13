Joe Scarborough Says This Is Why Trump’s Approval Ratings Have ‘Cratered’

What To Know Joe Scarborough highlighted that Donald Trump’s approval ratings have sharply declined, especially among independents and young voters.

Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough discussed Donald Trump‘s falling approval ratings on Friday (February 13), saying the president’s “shock opera” tactics are wearing thin.

The MS NOW anchor was referring to the latest polling from Axios and YouGov, which shows Trump losing support from independents and 18 to 29-year-olds, with voters saying former President Joe Biden did a better job in office.

“These polls, where a year into the president’s term, voters are saying Joe Biden was better, and there’s a spate of them out this week, young voters have cratered,” Scarborough said, per Mediaite. “The YouGov-Economist poll found Donald Trump -42 net approval among 18 to 29 year olds. That’s a 51-point swing from +9 at the start of the presidency.”

Scarborough said he’s never seen anything quite like it during a presidency, but noted the White House doesn’t seem to want to do anything to address the falling numbers.

“Every day it’s another act in a shock opera, which I don’t know. Maybe there’s this belief, I know there’s always been the belief, shock people, own the libs, and gain your power from their overreacting, but we’re not,” he continued. “We understand this, and it’s not owning the libs.”

He added, “As I’ve said before, if you’re hitting your forehead with a ball peen hammer, that’s owning you, and that’s what we’re seeing in these numbers.”

Scarborough’s wife and co-host, Mika Brzezinski, also shared her thoughts on the matter. She said people are growing frustrated with the lack of consequences within the Trump administration.

“This is the no-consequence presidency. Nobody gets fired. Whether it’s shielding child predators or being child predators within this administration, potentially, or whether it’s execution-style killings in Minnesota, whether it’s ICE raids gone wild… no accountability, none at all,” she stated.

Scarborough added, “You do something really stupid. A lot of times, you get rewarded for it if you’re loyal. Now, that may work in Russia, that may work in Belarus. It does not work in the United States of America. And that’s why those poll numbers have collapsed by over 50 points among young voters, among independents.”

“There have to be consequences to stupid actions inside the White House,” he concluded. “And if not, the buck stops with the president of the United States. And that’s what we’re seeing.”