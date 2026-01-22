Chris Cuomo Unloads on CNN’s ‘Simpering’ Scott Jennings for Trying to Act ‘Tough’

What To Know Chris Cuomo criticized CNN’s Scott Jennings for acting like a “tough guy” during a heated exchange with Parkland survivor Cameron Kasky.

Cuomo accused Jennings of adopting a confrontational attitude for attention.

He warned Jennings against provoking conflict and urged him to “be decent,” highlighting Jennings’ shift from Trump critic to supporter and questioning his motives.

NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo unleashed a verbal attack on CNN’s Scott Jennings on Wednesday night (January 21), calling him a “simpering Trump defender” trying to play a “tough guy.”

Cuomo’s rant came after Tuesday’s (January 20) episode of CNN NewsNight, in which Jennings clashed with Parkland school shooting survivor Cameron Kasky over the term “illegals.” In the tense segment, Kasky told Jennings he couldn’t use the word “illegals” anymore, now that ICE is targeting U.S. citizens during its raids.

“Who are you to tell me what I can and can’t? I’ve never met you, brother. I can say whatever I want,” Jennings retorted, later adding, “How are you gonna enforce your edict on me, just out of curiosity?”

A furious Cuomo reacted to the clip in a video posted to his X and Instagram accounts on Wednesday. “What are you, a bully now? What are you, a tough guy?” Cuomo said. “Because you’re talking to this kid, who happens to be right.”

The former CNN host explained how both Republicans and Democrats previously agreed to use the term “undocumented” as “illegal aliens” seemed “inhuman.”

“They changed the vernacular, and you know it, but that’s not the point,” Cuomo continued, instead taking issue with Jennings’ attitude towards Kasky.

“I thought you were just supposed to be the simpering, but open to conversation Trump defender. Of course, I remember you when you said he was like the worst thing in the world. But everything’s convenience these days, right? It’s getting you paid,” Cuomo stated.

Jennings previously referred to Trump as an “authoritarian” in his March 2016 column for the Louisville Courier-Journal. However, in recent years, he has become a staunch supporter of the President, serving as the conservative commentator on CNN and even writing a book about Trump’s return to the White House.

Cuomo warned Jennings to “be careful” when trying to be a tough guy. “There are plenty of tough guys out there,” he said. “You wanna see how somebody can make you stop saying ‘illegal,’ then what are you gonna do, sue, tough guy?”

“So if somebody beats your ass because you’re being rude and disrespectful and causing division in this country — that’s causing distress and pain all over the streets and making people wanna hurt one another — if you really wanna be a part of that, as the expression goes, FAFO. Don’t be a tough guy,” he continued.

Cuomo concluded his video by reminding Jennings to “be decent,” adding, “You’re not a tough guy. Okay? You’re a guy with slick-to-the-side hair, a slick tongue, and everybody knows what you’re doing. Don’t be a tough guy, not you.”