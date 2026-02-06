CNN Panelists Laugh at Scott Jennings’ Defense of Trump’s ‘Bonkers’ New Plan

What To Know CNN panelists laughed at conservative commentator Scott Jennings as he defended Donald Trump’s reported demand to have major landmarks renamed after himself.

Jennings argued that Trump could not trust posterity to honor his legacy, prompting incredulity and mockery from other panelists, who called the demand “bonkers” and “wild.”

Democratic activist Deja Foxx and host Abby Phillip countered that presidential legacies are earned, not negotiated, and criticized the idea of demanding recognition as a condition for public service.

CNN’s conservative commentator Scott Jennings was laughed at on Thursday (February 5) as he argued that President Donald Trump has a right to demand certain landmarks be named after himself.

The discussion on NewsNight with Abby Phillip followed reports of Trump’s promise to release $16 billion in withheld infrastructure funding in exchange for renaming the Washington-Dulles International Airport and Penn Station in New York City after himself.

Jennings argued that this was a reasonable demand, as Trump’s legacy would not be recognized otherwise. “Here’s my argument. You could not possibly trust, if you were Donald Trump, knowing everything you’ve been through, you could not possibly trust the posterity somebody doing you right, knowing full well they’re going to do you dirty!” he stated, per The Daily Beast.

This caused laughter from the other panelists, including Mediaite founder Dan Abrams, who told Jennings, “I can’t believe you’re actually defending this one. I mean, I can’t believe this is real… I thought this was a joke.”

“What’s wrong with it?” Jennings responded.

“What’s wrong with him demanding certain things in exchange for naming it after him? You don’t think that that’s kind of bonkers?” Abrams replied.

Jennings doubled down, saying, “If left to history and posterity, someone will always do this man dirty. He’s got to take care of himself.”

“That’s absolutely wild,” Phillip said as the panel broke into laughter.

Abrams, especially, couldn’t contain himself, leading Jennings to swipe, “See, if left to people like Dan, he would never get anything.”

Democratic activist Deja Foxx countered, “To the people who come after the generations like mine, if he leaves a poor reflection, if he leaves a poor legacy, that’s his own doing.”

“Scott, you don’t get a participation trophy for being the president of the United States,” Phillip added.

Jennings refused to back down, saying, “He’s a two-term president, Abby! He’s gonna get something.”

Trump caused controversy in December when he renamed the Kennedy Center the The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts.

You can watch the segment at this link.