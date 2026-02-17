‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Hugs Drew Carey After Winning a Trip

It’s not every day you get to hug a TV legend. One The Price Is Right contestant squeezed host Drew Carey after he won a trip on the game show.

James McMillan, from Omaha, Nebraska, won the fifth item up for bid on February 16. He bid $999 on four pairs of designer sunglasses. The actual retail price was $1,416, and since he had the highest bid, he won the sunglasses and got to come to the stage to win more prizes.

McMillan played the Clock Game for the chance to win a bar and stools, countertop appliances, and a trip to Seattle, Washington. The way the game works is that the contestant has 30 seconds to try to get both prices of the prizes shown exactly. Drew Carey guides them by telling them if it’s higher or lower than what they said. If they get both of the prices in 30 seconds, they win all three prizes.

“Seattle is one of my favorite cities in the whole country,” Carey said. “It’s so fun there.”

McMillan started out with $800 for the bar and barstools. Carey told him to go lower, and he picked $750. When Carey told the contestant higher, he went with $780. He was then directed to go lower than $790. McMillan finally got $786 in nine seconds.

“That was great!” Carey said. McMillan had 21 seconds left to guess the price of the appliances, which included a four-slice toaster, electric kettle, hand mixer, whisk, and hand blender.

McMillan started out with $500 for the package, and Carey told him it was higher. The package was worth $845, but McMillian didn’t get to the price until there were only 10 seconds left on the clock.

He threw his hands up and shrieked. The Price Is Right contestant clapped and hugged Carey, saying, “Thank you, dude!”

McMillan then proceeded to yell “Yes!” and hug models Alexis Gaube and Devin Goda.

He spun a .90 on the Showcase Showdown, advancing to the Showcase. McMillan bid $30,500 on a pair of VR headsets, a trip to Florida, and a trip to Iceland.

The actual price was $26,333, so he went over. However, his opponent, Shannon, also went over, so neither of them won the Showcase.