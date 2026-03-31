‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Has Wild Car Win After Drew Carey Makes Him Cringe

We’d react the same way! A The Price Is Right contestant wildly screamed after winning a car on the game show. But just moments earlier he was cringing at host Drew Carey, fearing he might lose.

Jackie Light won the sixth item up for bid on March 30. He had the highest bid of $2,301 on five Coach handbags and a card holder. The actual retail price was $2,325.

Light then came to the stage to play The Dice Game for a Kia Seltos LX. The game show contestant was given the first number of the car, which was a two.

He then had to roll a die four more times. If the number on the dice was wrong, Light had to guess whether it was higher or lower than that number. Ones and sixes are automatic wins if not the number, since the contestant would know if it was higher or lower.

The Price Is Right contestant rolled a three for the first number. It was not right, so he guessed that it was higher.

The next number rolled was a four. That also wasn’t the number. Light looked out into the audience and said it was higher.

Light then rolled a five for the third number. It was not that, so he guessed that it was lower.

Light rolled a five for the last number, but it didn’t go over the line, so he had to roll again. When he rolled again, he rolled a one.

The contestant jumped up and down in place as host Drew Carey said it was automatically higher. The last number was revealed to be three.

Light clapped the whole time the numbers were being revealed. The first number was a six, so he was right and jumped again, throwing his arms up.

“I don’t know,” Light cringed as Carey revealed the second number. It was higher than a four, as it was a five.

The contestant then threw his arms above his head and said, “Please. Please,” for the third number. It was a four, so it was lower than a five. Light won the $26,543 car.

The contestant screamed, “Oh my God!” and flailed wildly. Light ran over to the car and screamed the whole time.

“This is crazy!” he said, which made Carey laugh. The contestant said, “Should I get in it?” Before anyone could answer him, Light sat in the car and said, “Sure! Why not?”

“I cannot believe I won a car,” Light said as he continued to jump and yell inside it.

His luck continued when he spun an .85 on the Showcase wheel, advancing to the Showcase. There, he bid $34,326 on a JumpOrange inflatable football game, an Island Windjammers six-night Caribbean Cruise, and a Toyota Corolla LE.

The actual retail price was $36,454, which was a difference of $2,128. His opponent, Kiara, was only $1,800 away, so she won the Showcase. Light went home with $28,868 worth of prizes.

The Price Is Right, weekdays, 11a/10c, CBS, stream next day on Paramount+