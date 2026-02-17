‘Wheel of Fortune’: Baseball Coach Shouts ‘Oh No!’ as He Loses $66,000

He struck out! A high school baseball coach couldn’t figure out the bonus round puzzle and bring home a more than $66,000 win on Wheel of Fortune.

The coach in question was Scott Haney, from Payson, Utah. He has been a coach for 39 years and is in the top three winningest coaches in Utah with 506 wins. Haney has been married to his wife, Pam, for the same amount of time. Together, they share four children and eight grandchildren.

On February 16, Haney played against Lori Lewis-Conerly, from Hutto, Texas, and Juwan Washington, from Midlothian, Virginia. Haney won the first toss-up, giving him $1,000. Washington, dad to a 3-year-old son named Cadence, and has a mom who played Wheel of Fortune in September 2023, solved the second one, taking the lead.

Washington solved “Climbing on the Furniture” for $1,100, giving him $3,100. With only three letters left in the “Before & After” puzzle, Washington guessed a “G,” and the turn moved to Haney. He solved “School of Rock, Paper, Scissors” and put $1,000 in his bank, giving him $2,000.

Haney took the lead when he solved the prize puzzle — “Beaches in the Bahamas.” He won a trip to the Caribbean and put $12,428 in his bank.

All three of the game show contestants solved one of the Triple Toss-ups, giving them each an additional $2,000. Haney solved “News Travels Fast” for the final puzzle, giving him a total of $26,428.

Washington went home with $5,100. Lewis-Conerly, a woman who enjoys cooking and repurposing furniture, took home $2,000. Haney advanced to the Bonus Round, where he chose “Food & Drink.”

Haney brought Pam with him to cheer him on, and she told him to “get on with it!” Host Ryan Seacrest joked, “She’s in a rush.”

Wheel of Fortune gave him “R,S,T,L,N, and E.” Haney chose “G,H,C, and A” to round out his puzzle. It then looked like “_EL_C_ _ _S _ _N_ _E.”

“Oh no!” Haney said as only one additional letter popped up from his selection. “Something Sundae,” he said as the clock counted down. “I don’t know.”

“I wish you had a letter at the beginning of one of those words,” Seacrest said. The puzzle was revealed to be “Delicious Fondue.”

Haney said, “Oh no!” as the host showed him $40,000 in the envelope, which would have given him a total of $66,428.