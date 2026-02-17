‘Wheel of Fortune’: NASCAR Tournament Winner Takes Home $110,000 Despite Fumbling Bonus Round

A Wheel of Fortune contestant crashed and burned the opportunity to take home $160,000. She did, however, win a trip to the Daytona 500 as the winner of the NASCAR tournament and took home a hefty chunk of change.

On Friday, February 13, the top three highest winners of the week reunited for the conclusion of NASCAR week, and they all played with NASCAR drivers. Cyndi Carrick, from Trophy Club, Texas, won $63,100 on February 9. She played with Joey Logano. Tiffany Godshalk, from Jamison, Pennsylvania, won $54,498 on February 12. She played with Christopher Bell. Ray Cason, from Butler, Florida, played with Kyle Busch after winning $72,950 on February 11.

Carrick, a teacher, solved the first toss-up. Cason, a man who wants to take his wife to Ireland, solved the second, putting himself in the lead.

Carrick solved “Championship Champagne Celebration” for $4,850. She also solved the Mystery Round and put $26,350 in her bank, after getting four T’s for $14,000.

The teacher barely let anyone get on the board when she solved the prize puzzle. Carrick guessed, “I Feel The Need, The Need For Speed,” for a trip to Italy. This gave her a total of $33,645.

Godshalk, who works with special needs children, solved two of the three Triple Toss-ups, giving her $4,000. Cason solved the last one, putting $2,000 in his bank.

With only two letters shown on the board, Godshalk solved the final puzzle — “Lucky Dog” — for an additional $2,000. This gave her a final total of $6,000. She had a combined total of $59,498. Cason won $4,000 for a total of $76,950.

Carrick was the night’s big winner with $33,645. The trip to the Daytona 500 cost $13,716, so the game show contestant had $110,461 before entering the Bonus Round.

There, she chose “What Are you Doing?” for the category. Wheel of Fortune gave her the “R,S,T,L,N, and E.” Carrick chose “D,C,B, and A” to round out her puzzle. The board then looked like “_A_ _L_N_.”

As the clock counted down, Carrick and Logano could not figure out “Waffling.”

“Tough to get that without the ‘W’,” host Ryan Seacrest said. She could have added an additional $50,000 to her total, which would have given her $160,950. Since Carrick’s total was over $100,000, Seacrest asked for confetti to drop.

“‘Waffling’ was a super tough bonus puzzle,” a YouTube user wrote.

“My guess was HAGGLING. What a tough puzzle,” replied another.

“That was tough. It was the final bonus round of this tournament, so the puzzle for the bonus round had to be tough,” a third added.