See Pat Sajak’s Reaction as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Solves ‘Impossible’ Puzzle (VIDEO)

Pat Sajak was left stunned on Tuesday’s (September 26) episode of Wheel of Fortune after a contestant nailed an ‘impossible’ puzzle with only two letters on the board.

The contestant in question was Angelisa Cintron, a dental hygienist from Topeka, Kansas, who buzzed in during the triple toss-up round, where the letters flash up automatically on the board one at a time.

Under the category “Food and Drink,” the puzzle board read: “_ _ _ A _ _ _ _N _ _ _ _ _ _ _.”

That was enough for Cintron to buzz in with the correct answer, “Himalayan sea salt,” leaving Sajak completely baffled.

“How the heck did you do that?” asked the long-time host, who is set to retire next June at the end of Season 41.

“I love salt,” Cintron explained with a laugh before Sajak cut her off, saying, “I love salt is not a sufficient answer.”

“I’m sorry but ain’t NO way that girl just guessed “Himalayan sea salt” from two letters #WheelOfFortune,” wrote one viewer on Twitter/X.

“How the hell did she guess that?” said another, while one fan called the puzzle “impossible.”

Despite her impressive salt knowledge, Cintron didn’t make it to the bonus round. Instead, that honor went to Tameka Stephens, a mom of two and self-confessed “couponer” from Chesterfield, Virginia.

Not only did Stephens make it to the bonus round, but she became only the second contestant so far this season to actually answer the bonus puzzle correctly.

Faced with the “Phrase” category, Stephens carefully considered the letters on the board (“O _ ERD _ E FOR _ N _ _ GR _ DE”) and correctly answered with “Overdue for an upgrade.”

Stephens immediately started jumping up and down as Sajak revealed she won an extra $40,000 to add to her earlier winnings, giving her a total of $61,000. Her son and husband then joined her on the stage to celebrate.