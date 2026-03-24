‘Will Trent’: Will Impersonates Serial Killer James Ulster in the Show’s Creepiest Moment Yet

Amanda Bell
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WILL TRENT - “I Hear It Now, I Was Good” - Will grows anxious over the whereabouts of his uncle, drawing emotional support from Angie. Meanwhile, the murder of a famed conductor, found with cryptic musical clues, pulls Ormewood, Faith and Franklin into the world of the Atlanta Symphony. TUESDAY, MARCH 24 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Wilford Harewood) RAMÓN RODRIGUEZ
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Disney / Wilford Harewood

What To Know

  • The newest episode of Will Trent sees the title character continue the search for his uncle.
  • To get information, he has to summon the spirit of James Ulster in a way we haven’t seen before, and it’s very, very creepy.

Will (Ramón Rodríguez) has always had some sharp edges on Will Trent, but in Tuesday (March 24) night’s new episode, he got downright creepy. Warning: The following post contains MAJOR spoilers for Will Trent Season 4 Episode 12, “I Hear It Now, I Was Good.”

The episode found Will, recovering from his venomous spider bites, quietly conducting his own search for his Uncle Antonio (John Ortiz) by way of Adelaide (Mallory Jansen), the daughter of none other than James Ulster (Greg Germann) himself.

Ulster had a great many admirers who became part of Adelaide’s network, including the guy who’d been captured for the murder of the man with Antonio’s same name back in Atlanta. When Angie (Erika Christensen) warned that the suspect only wanted to talk to James Ulster, Will declared it would be no issue. After all, James was still in his head, his constant companion.

To convince the guy to spill details about Adelaide’s group of serial killer emulators, Will channeled the mannerisms, speech patterns, phrases, and even the sickly laugh of James Ulster while talking to the perp. Worse, he also nailed the gruesome nature of the man who killed his mother and fancied himself a father figure to the boy he left orphaned in a trash can so many years before.

“You think your work celebrates James Ulster? You know what I see when I look at this? Huh? It’s a cheap knockoff. This work is meant to be relished. All I see here is fear, hesitation, a lack of discipline,” Will said, before giving him a “C minus” for his work. “Did you even enjoy it, huh? Did you get a rush? An erection, even? No, no, no, I don’t think you did. No, no, I think you were scared.”

The impression is so spot-on that Will even envisioned himself as Ulster, as he said, “When you’re doing work in my name, it has to be worthy.”

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Will has been haunted by the mental specter of James Ulster all season long, after watching him die in the two-part premiere by stepping in front of a bullet meant for Will. The sight of him seamlessly slipping into the character, though, was shudder-inducing indeed. How dark will this plot line get? And will Will ever get James out of his head again?

For now, at least, the ghost of Ulster is proving to be helpful to Will as he continues to search for his uncle.

Elsewhere in the episode, Michael Ormewood (Jake McLaughlin), Franklin (Kevin Daniels), and Faith Mitchell (Iantha Richardson) solved a musical murder case at the symphony, and Amanda (Sonja Sohn) got intimate with a fellow crisis survivor, but things got complicated very fast. When the woman turned out to have a dangerous ex who threatened her physical harm, Amanda lent her her firearm for self-defense, and it looks (read: sounds) like the lady used it.

The description for next week’s episode confirms as much: “Amanda seeks help from Will and Faith after her gun is used in a self-defense shooting, and suspicion begins to mount around her. Meanwhile, at a college job fair, Angie and Ormewood encounter a grad student claiming to have psychic visions.”

Will Trent, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC

Will Trent key art
Ramón Rodríguez

Ramón Rodríguez

Erika Christensen

Erika Christensen

Iantha Richardson

Iantha Richardson

Jake McLaughlin

Jake McLaughlin

Sonja Sohn

Sonja Sohn

Gina Rodriguez

Gina Rodriguez

Full Cast & Crew

ABC

Series

2023–

TV14

Crime drama

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