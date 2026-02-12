‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Gets Second Chance After Winning $72,000

Giving it another spin! One Wheel of Fortune contestant got another chance to play the game when they won $72,950 on the Bonus Round puzzle.

Ray Cason, from Butler, Florida, played against Katie Britton, from York, South Carolina, and Kimberly Cannon, from South Holland, Illinois, on February 11. Cason is a Yankees fan who builds miniature baseball stadiums for wiffleball tournaments. He has been married to a woman named Katie for 30 years, and they share five children and three grandchildren.

This week is NASCAR Tournament week. The three highest winners of the week will come back on Friday and compete against each other to not only win more money, but also to try to win a trip to the Daytona 500.

Cason solved the first toss-up while Cannon, a Motorsports princess, solved the second one. During the first puzzle, Cason landed on the One Million Dollar wedge and solved the “Movie Title” puzzle — “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby” — for $4,050.

Cason added more money to his bank when he solved the Crossword puzzle in the category “Speeds.” He solved “Swift, Slow, Fast, Sluggish” for $7,000.

He won a trip to Belize when he solved “Splurging on Room Service.” This gave him a total of $29,750.

Britton, a NASCAR fan, finally got on the board with $10,000 when she solved all three Triple Toss-ups. Cason solved the final puzzle — “Hitting the Homestretch” — for $3,200, giving him a final total of $32,950.

Britton left with $10,000. Cannon took home $2,000. Cason advanced to the Bonus Round with his One Million Dollar wedge, where he chose “Phrase.”

“With $32,950, you’re guaranteed to come back Friday,” host Ryan Seacrest said. “What’s also great is you’re holding that One Million Dollar wedge.”

Wheel of Fortune filled in the puzzle with “R,S,T,L,N, and E.” Cason chose “D,B,G, and I” to round out his puzzle. After the letters were filled in it, the puzzle looked like “BE_ _ND _ _RDS.”

“Behind Cards, Behind Fords, Behind Words,” Cason guessed. He then switched the top word, saying, “Beyond Words,” which was correct. The $1 million was not in the envelope, but he added an additional $40,000, giving him $72,950.

“Well, that was a fun night,” Seacrest said.