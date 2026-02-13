Ryan Seacrest Accuses Maggie Sajak of Cheating in ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Car Race

Did she break the rules? Ryan Seacrest, Maggie Sajak, and Vanna White raced cars on the set of Wheel of Fortune, and Seacrest thinks Sajak cheated.

“A lot of chaos, a lil racing 🤣 #WheelOfFortune #GameShow,” the Instagram post was captioned on February 12.

Seacrest, Sajak, and White all picked mini cars to race on the game show that they controlled with portable controllers. All of the cars had their faces on them, and were different colors. White had blue, Seacrest’s was white, and Sajak’s car was orange.

“Alright, ready? Three, two, one. Go!” Sajak said.

Sajak’s car was in the lead, and that’s when Seacrest spoke up. “You’ve got to go around them, Maggie, not over them!” he said.

“No one told us any rules!” she defended.

Sajak’s car then banged into the steps on the stage, and she screamed. White got the hang of it and made it across the finish line first.

“Congratulations, Vanna,” Seacrest said in a sarcastic tone. “Winning again.” The host lifted his arm up, putting his controller in the air in a sigh. Earlier in the week, the WOF staff tried to imitate a car revving, and White won that competition as well.

The hosts and social media correspondent raced the cars in honor of NASCAR week on the game show. The top three highest winners return on Friday for a chance to win a trip to the Daytona 500.

Fans reacted to the race in the comments. “So fun! Made me laugh today!😊” one Instagram user wrote.

“Having fun on set is what we do best 😌,” WOF replied.

“Go, Maggie, go!” added another.

“Vanna stays serving,” a third wrote.

“Always!” the WOF page replied.

“This one made me smile! I love it when Ryan does the agitation routine. 😂 it’s my favorite thing ever! Thank you for winning Vana so I get to see that! 👏👏👏,” a fan said.

“Nice driving, Ryan Seacrest,” one fan said.

“How fun!” one last fan commented.

