‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Shocked by ‘Kinky’ Puzzle as Contestant Wins $53,000

Wearing a what? Wheel of Fortune fans were shocked over a puzzle they called “weird” and “kinky.” However, they quickly moved on after the winning contestant took home $53,000.

Tiffany Godshalk, from Jamison, Pennsylvania, played against Moses Sankey, from Chicago, Illinois, and Yumn Elkhoja, from Ypsilanti, Michigan, on February 12. This week was the NASCAR Tournament Week. The top three highest winners from the week return on Friday, February 13, and compete for more money and a trip to the Daytona 500.

Godshalk, a woman who has been married to her husband, Kris, for 28 years, solved both of the toss-ups, giving her $3,000. The second one was under the category “Pet Life” and was “Wearing My New Dog Collar.”

“Sounds strange, but that’s correct,” host Ryan Seacrest said. Godshalk tilted her head in surprise. “I don’t think that’s something anyone would do,” he went on.

Fans also thought this puzzle was weird. “Wearing a new dog collar, wtf was that puzzle,” a Reddit user said.

“Should have been called ‘Pet Life or Kink?’,” another wrote.

“That was weird!” added a third.

“It was a bit strange. They are taking it from the dog’s POV,” a fan commented.

“My son said that should have been a ‘Never have I Ever’ puzzle 😂,” one Reddit user joked.

After obtaining a wildcard, Sankey, a grill master, solved “Racing Legend Richard Petty” for $7,800. He also solved the “Before & After” puzzle — “Bottomless Pit Crew” — giving him $8,800.

Godshalk took the lead when she solved “Fabulous Guided Tour” and won a trip to Dublin, Ireland. This put $13,498 in her bank.

Elkhoja, a woman who has run 10 marathons and is certified in SCUBA, finally got on the board when she solved all three Triple Toss-ups for $10,000. Sankey solved the final puzzle — “Blowing a Tire” — giving him a final total of $10,350.

Elkhoja took home $10,000. Godshalk was the night’s winner with $13,498. She advanced to the Bonus Round, where she chose “Thing.”

Godshalk brought Kris with her, and she shared that he is NASCAR’s biggest fan. The game was between her and McKenzie Rowland, who played on Tuesday, for the last spot in Friday’s game.

The game show contestant filled her puzzle with a “C,Y,M, and O” after “R,S,T,L,N, and E” were filled in for her. Once filled in, the puzzle appeared as “_ _OO_ O_ _OETRY.”

Godshalk smiled widely as she solved “A Book of Poetry.” She jumped up and down and hugged Seacrest, who said, “Congratulations! You did it!”

With $40,000 in the envelope, Godshalk took home $54,498. She advanced to Friday’s game.

“Get some rest. We’re going to do this again tomorrow,” Seacrest said. Godshalk joins Ray Cason, from Wednesday, who won $72,950, and Cyndi Carrick, from Monday, who won $63,100.

Do you think the toss-up was weird for Wheel of Fortune? Let us know in the comments.