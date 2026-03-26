Taylor Swift at iHeartRadio, ‘Something Very Bad’s Bridal Boo-quet, ‘Love Overboard,’ ‘Love Story’ Finale, Grief on ‘Grey’s and ‘The Pitt’

Kate Green/Getty Images

iHeartRadio Music Awards

8/7c

Ludacris, recipient of this year’s iHeartRadio Landmark Award, hosts and will perform at the 13th annual ceremony from L.A.’s Dolby Theatre, recent site of the Oscars. Taylor Swift, the most nominated performer with nine, promises to make a special appearance, her first at an awards show this year. Highlights include John Mellencamp performing and receiving the year’s Icon Award; a first-time joint performance by TLC, Salt-N-Pepa, and En Vogue; and special awards to Miley Cyrus (Innovator Award) and Alex Warren (Breakthrough Artist of the Year), the latter also scheduled to perform on a roster that includes Lainey Wilson, RAYE, Kehlani, and more.

Netflix

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen

Series Premiere

Here comes the bride, all stressed in white. Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & the Six) stars in Haley Z. Boston’s macabre and darkly amusing eight-part thriller (executive produced by Stranger Things‘ Duffer Brothers) as superstitious bride-to-be Rachel, whose paranoid dread grows exponentially during the week leading up to her “I Do’s” with favorite son Nicky (Adam DiMarco). Rachel has no family to speak of, making her feel even more of an outsider when she and Nicky arrive at her future in-laws’ creepy and sprawling enclave deep in the snowy woods. It’s one thing to harbor doubts about pledging oneself to the person who might or might not be your soulmate. Quite another to be unnerved by a bizarre clan, ruled by morose matriarch Jennifer Jason Leigh, that makes the Addams Family almost appear normal. Forget throwing rice. Brandishing garlic to ward off evil spirits might be more appropriate.

Disney / Andrea Miconi

Love Overboard

Series Premiere

Hook up or walk the plank: Those are the rules in a raunchy reality competition set aboard a luxury yacht in the Mediterranean where singles frolic above deck, while “Downsiders” below deck scheme to break couples up in hopes of winning a $100,000 round-the-world trip. Gabby Windey is the saucy host.

FX

Love Story

Season Finale 9/8c

The docudrama depicting the stormy, uncomfortably public, and ultimately doomed relationship between the president’s son (Paul Anthony Kelly) and the enigmatic fashionista (Sarah Pidgeon) ends on a shockingly tragic note that galvanized the world when his light aircraft crashes off the waters of Martha’s Vineyard in 1999. The final chapter (not made available for preview) captures the couple’s last moments as they try to heal their recent rift, and the public reaction to the latest calamity to befall the Kennedy dynasty.

Disney/Anne Marie Fox

Grey’s Anatomy

10/9c

While a grieving Lucas (Niko Terho) processes the loss of a cancer patient with whom he’d grown close, his mentor Bailey (Chandra Wilson) goes on another emotional roller-coaster, this time with Blue (Harry Shum Jr.), in a case involving the risks of experimental care. Elsewhere, Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Teddy (Kim Raver) lead a team providing aid to a rural hospital, while Richard (James Pickens Jr.) takes his message about early prostate screening to the Seattle community.

Warrick Page/HBO Max

The Pitt

9/8c

The pace rarely slows down at the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center, so when Dr. McKay (the terrific Fiona Dourif) finds a poignant reminder of the mother with cancer who passed away in the previous hour, she reflects, “I just wish I could cry again.” (Not to worry. We’ll do the crying for her.) Charge nurse Dana (Emmy winner Katherine LaNasa) is the one on the verge of tears after intervening in a patient’s assault on rookie nurse Emma (Laëtitia Hollard), with her actions causing Dr. Robby (Noah Wyle) to observe, “You are not yourself today.” Look who’s talking. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit alum Dann Florek makes a memorable guest appearance as a patient resisting the infirmities of age. And during one hectic triage, we hear these words worthy of putting on a T-shirt: “We never say ‘Oops’ in front of a patient.”

Good Sports: It’s a busy day and night for sports fans. NBC carries Major League Baseball’s Opening Day games, first at 1 pm/ET with the Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Mets, then in prime time (8 pm/ET) with broadcasting legend Bob Costas as host when the Arizona Diamondbacks face World Series champs Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. For ice skating fans in withdrawal since the Olympics, USA Network and Peacock carry coverage from the World Skating Championships in Prague, with the Pairs’ Free Skate airing live at 3 pm/ET. And the men’s NCAA college basketball tournament moves into the Sweet 16 round, with coverage on CBS starting at 7:10 pm/ET with No. 11 Texas facing No. 2 Purdue, followed by No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 1 Arizona, and on TBS at 7:30 pm/ET with No. 9 Iowa vs. No. 4 Nebraska, followed by No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 2 Houston.

INSIDE THURSDAY TV:

· 9-1-1 (8/7c, ABC): Here’s something even a seasoned officer like Athena (Angela Bassett) doesn’t see every day: a man reporting his own death. Followed by a new episode of 9-1-1: Nashville (9/8c).

· Uncensored (8/7c, TV One): R&B and reality-TV star Tameka “Tiny” Harris talks candidly about her career and high-profile marriage to rapper T.I.

· Psycho (8/7c, Turner Classic Movies): A night devoted to legendary director Alfred Hitchcock‘s collaboration with composer Bernard Herrmann opens with the 1960 shocker, followed by the 1956 remake of The Man Who Knew Too Much (10/9c), 1958’s moody Vertigo (12:15 am/11:15c) and 1959’s rollicking North by Northwest (2:30 am/1:30c).

· True Crime Story: It Couldn’t Happen Here (10/9c, Sundance TV): The docuseries ends its third season with a visit to Gilmer, Texas, where a satanic cult is implicated in a local teen’s disappearance.

ON THE STREAM:

· Jo Nesbø’s Detective Hole (streaming on Netflix): A Norwegian adaptation of Nesbø’s bestselling crime novels stars Tobias Santelmann as the tormented homicide detective Harry Hole (pronounced ho-lay), with For All Mankind‘s Joel Kinnaman (also in Apple TV‘s ongoing Imperfect Women) as his corrupt colleague and nemesis, Tom Waaler.

· Also new to Netflix: The seventh and final season of The Conners and all six seasons of Mike & Molly.