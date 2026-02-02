HGTV’s Jasmine Roth Shares Hilarious Results of Awkward Couples Photo Shoot

What To Know Jasmine Roth and her husband delighted fans by sharing hilarious results from an intentionally awkward ’80s-style couples photo shoot.

The playful photos received enthusiastic reactions from followers, with Jasmine teasing more humorous projects to come.

Jasmine recently opened up about not knowing whether Help! I Wrecked My House will return for another season on HGTV.

Jasmine Roth is having lots of laughs with her husband, Brett Roth, as she awaits news about the future of her HGTV show.

In a Monday, February 2, Instagram post, the Help! I Wrecked My House host revealed the hilarious results of an awkward ’80s photo shoot she and Brett did at a JCPenney store. “I’ve gotten zero work done since these beauties were delivered to my inbox. I can’t stop laughing!!! Which is your favorite?” she captioned the slideshow. “To everyone who followed so this JC Penney photoshoot could happen – I owe you big! 🤣🤣.”

Fans couldn’t get enough of the couple’s photos, in which Jasmine and Brett posed in funny ways while wearing matching white sweaters and jeans. “These are awesome 😂😂😍,” one person commented underneath the post, while another added, “The hands in the pockets…I’m dyyying 😂.”

Someone else shared, “Omg these are hysterical!! What a good sport Brett is!! Thanks for giving a smile today!” A different user wrote, “These are toooooo good.” A separate person joked, “Brett weirdly looks natural in this state lol.” Jasmine replied to the comment with several laughing face emojis.

Another person joked that the pair’s photos “should be framed,” while one user said, “The girls will love these pics forever ❤️❤️ Mom &Dad have a great sense of humor!” (Jasmine and Brett share daughters Hazel, 5, and Darla, 1.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Roth HGTV (@jasminerothofficial)

The pair’s photo shoot has been in the works for several weeks. In a January 20 Instagram video, Brett agreed to the photo shoot on the condition that Jasmine reach 700,000 followers by Valentine’s Day. “I need to see him in a turtleneck, tight jeans, and a soft light blurry filter. Might even blow dry his hair! 🤣🤣,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

Less than a week later, Jasmine revealed that she reached the follower count. “Read it and weep Brett- hahaha!! His face when he realizes he’s going to actually have to do this photoshoot. 💀💀,” she captioned a January 24 Instagram video of herself breaking the news to Brett.

In another Instagram post on Monday, Jasmine shared a montage of behind-the-scenes clips from the photo shoot. “I can’t. 🤣🤣🤣 Highly recommend a JC Penney photoshoot,” she wrote. “Thanks @courtneysnelll for the reels inspo and @jcpenney @jcpenneyportraits for delivering. And to everyone who followed to make this happen – YOU ROCK!”

She also teased that the pair have another funny project in the works, writing, “Brett says he just thought of another challenge, but he won’t tell me what it is yet…stay tuned!”

The photo shoot comes over one month after Jasmine revealed her HGTV future is up in the air. “We don’t [know if we’ve got a season six]. If you follow the news, you see that there’s a lot going on with HGTV and Warner Bros. Discovery right now,” she told the Daily Mail in a December 2025 interview. “If I get another opportunity to do that, whether it’s with this show or with another show, I’m here for it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Roth HGTV (@jasminerothofficial)

HGTV canceled several home renovation shows in 2025, including Bargain Block, Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, Farmhouse Fixer, Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast, and The Flipping El Moussas. Help! I Wrecked My House wrapped up its fifth season in November 2025.

“I’m excited to see what 2026 brings and what HGTV looks like five, six months from now because I honestly don’t know what it’ll look like, but I hope to be a part of it,” Jasmine added.