James Van Der Beek Reveals Cancer Diagnosis, Says ‘There’s Reason for Optimism’

James Van Der Beek has been diagnosed with cancer.

“I have colorectal cancer. I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family,” the Dawson’s Creek star told People. “There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good.”

Van Der Beek is one of the celebrities participating in The Real Full Monty, hosted by Anthony Anderson. The special with Anderson, Van Der Beek, Taye Diggs, Chris Jones, Tyler Posey, and Bruno Tonioli will encourage men to get checked and strip the stigma around prostate, testicular, and colorectal cancer.

Anderson will lead the others as they train and rehearse for the most revealing performance of their careers, culminating with a big strip-tease dance, choreographed by Emmy Award-winner Mandy Moore, and along the way, each will share their personal stories of how cancer has impacted their lives. The special inspired by the 1997 film The Full Monty will premiere on December 9.

“First and foremost, I was familiar with the show from the U.K.,” Anderson told TV Insider in May of the special, referring to the fact that the unscripted format was first broadcast on ITV in 2017. “So when Fox called and asked me to do it, I said, sure. And they were like, hold on, Anthony, before you say yes, I just want to let you know you have to get naked in front of a live audience. I was like, yes, that’s why I’m telling you I want to do it. I also lost my biological father and three of his siblings to cancer all within a year and a half of one another. And a very dear friend of mine, Inga Dyer, who I went to Howard University with, when I was approached to do The Real Full Monty, was battling cancer and subsequently lost her battle to it. So I felt a responsibility to bring awareness to colorectal, testicular, and prostate cancer. And so that’s why I did it.”

Then came reaching out to his friends to participate. “I told them what we were doing and they said yes—before I could finish, they said yes. And I was like, oh, by the way, we have to get naked in front of the live audience,” he shared, revealing that was when some hesitance came. “I was like, it’s too late. I’ve already had you recorded saying yes. So be at the studio at this time.”