‘The Price Is Right’: Nurse Wins Car After Fearing She Was ‘Going to Die’

A labor and delivery nurse was afraid for her life during The Price Is Right. She was trying to win a car and was so scared that she grasped host Drew Carey‘s arm and said that she was “going to die.”

Amy McDonough, from New Hampshire, won the second item up for bid on February 11. She won a five-piece polar drum set with a throne, cymbal, and two sticks, which cost $500. She had the lowest bid of $1, and since the next highest was $675, McDonough won the drum set.

The game show contestant got to play Spelling Bee, where all she had to do was spell out the word “CAR.” There were either “C, A, and R” cards on the board or two that said “CAR.”

The way she won letters was by correctly guessing the prices of items within $10. She started out with nine and 11 as freebies and then had the chance to win up to three more numbers.

For the first item, a latex stretch band, McDonough said it was $20. The item was $22, so she won a number card and picked seven.

McDonough said the hot plate was $45. It was $41, so she won another card and chose three.

The Price Is Right contestant was wrong on the pasta cutter. She said it was $12, and since it was $36, and she was more than $10 off, she did not get to choose another number.

Drew Carey offered her $4,000 to take home and forget about the car. McDonough chose to keep going.

The first letter she had was a “C.” McDonough looked to the crowd and bit her finger nervously.

“I’m gonna die! I’m gonna die!” she said to Carey, shaking her head, but she decided to keep going.

The second card was the Wild Card that had “CAR” on it, so she won the 2025 Mazda Mazda3 S. “Did I win?” she asked, grasping Carey’s arm.

“Yeah,” he replied, flipping over the other cards, which were “A” and “C.”

McDonough ran across the stage to hug model Alexis Gaube, jumped up and down, and said, “I can’t believe it!”

“We’re like Bob Ross. We love happy accidents,” Carey laughed.

The contestant went over $1 on the Showcase Showdown, spinning $1.05, so she did not advance to the Showcase.