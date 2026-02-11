‘GMA’ Hosts Show Support for Savannah Guthrie Amid Mom’s Disappearance

What To Know Good Morning America hosts have publicly supported Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie amid the search for her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie.

Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan, and more shares images of Nancy’s suspected abductor and asked fans for information via social media.

The FBI released images of a masked suspect captured on Nancy’s security cameras, and a person of interest was later released after questioning.

Good Morning America and Today may be rival morning shows, but the hosts of both series are supporting Savannah Guthrie amid the search for her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie.

Several GMA personalities have taken to social media to share information about Nancy’s disappearance and ask the public for help. “Praying for the safe return of Nancy Guthrie🙏,” Robin Roberts wrote alongside photos of Nancy’s suspected abductor via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, February 11. “Anyone with information, please contact 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or the Pima County Sheriff’s Department 520-351-4900.”

Ginger Zee, Sam Champion, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan also reposted released images of the case’s main suspect via their Instagram Stories, with Strahan also sharing the same message as Roberts.

ABC News’ Deborah Roberts, who makes frequent GMA appearances, shares a close connection to the case, as she is married to Savannah’s Today cohost Al Roker. “The image is chilling and haunting. And hopefully helpful,” she wrote alongside one of the suspect photos via Instagram on Tuesday, February 10.

Roberts has shared several posts about Nancy since she was reported missing on February 1. “Let’s hold up Nancy Guthrie in the deepest prayer, along with her heartbroken children, Savannah, Annie, Camron as we hope for her safe return,” she captioned a Friday, February 6, Instagram post.

Nancy was reported missing the morning after she was last seen at her Tucson, Arizona, home on January 31. Officials believe Nancy was taken from her home against her will and have offered a $50,000 reward to anyone with information about Nancy’s whereabouts or her alleged abductors.

Amid the investigation, there have been reports of ransom notes sent to news outlets, demanding millions in exchange for Nancy’s return. Savannah and her siblings, Annie and Cameron, have released multiple plea videos on Instagram, asking for proof of life and stating they are willing to pay. (Officials have not confirmed the authenticity of any ransom note reports.)

On Tuesday, the FBI released several images of a suspect in Nancy’s case. Security cameras at Nancy’s home captured several photos and clips of a masked person standing on her front porch and attempting to block the camera’s view. In addition to the mask, the person wore a backpack and gloves, and appeared to carry what could be a weapon around their waist.

Later that day, police detained a person of interest for questioning. The man, identified as an Arizona DoorDash driver named Carlos, was later released. “They were following me, and once I saw they were following me, I pulled over,” he told the Arizona ABC affiliate ABC15. “They didn’t even have to put a traffic stop or anything. I got out of the car, and they arrested me as soon as I got out of the car.”

Palazuelos said it is possible he could have delivered a package to Nancy’s residence at some point, but denied having any knowledge of her or her kidnapping.

