‘The View’ Cohosts Announce Alyssa Farah Griffin Is in Labor Live On Air

The View cohosts had a big announcement to make on Tuesday’s (February 10) show: Alyssa Farah Griffin had gone into labor ahead of the live show!

Yes, Griffin, who was present for Monday’s (February 9) show, which covered the backlash from Donald Trump and others’ reaction to Bad Bunny‘s Super Bowl halftime show, was missing on Tuesday morning, and cohost Whoopi Goldberg explained exactly why.

“I don’t know if you saw the show yesterday, but it turned out Alyssa was right about Bad Bunny’s halftime show putting her into labor,” Goldberg said. “It put her into labor.”

Goldberg was referring to Griffin’s reaction to Bad Bunny’s halftime show, in which she admitted, “I was like, ‘I’m following this. I love this.’ People are dancing, baby might come out like, we’re good.”

“We’re wishing her the best as she waits for her baby boy to arrive,” Goldberg added of the news.

The cohosts also joked that perhaps Griffin should name her baby “Bunny” or “Benito” in honor of Bad Bunny.

Griffin is expecting her first child with husband Justin Griffin. She has long been outspoken about her fertility journey on the show, including enduring several rounds of in-vitro fertilization treatment in an effort to get pregnant due to her experience with endometriosis.

The cohost announced her pregnancy live on air in October 2025, calling back to a moment when Goldberg once awkwardly asked her if she was pregnant when she was not. “Whoopi, do you want to ask again?” she said with a smile after reviewing the infamous clip.

Griffin also celebrated her baby news with an on-air shower early this February. For the occasion, the studio audience was filled with fellow expecting mothers (and an ambulance waited outside in case anyone went into labor right then and there).

With Griffin now out on maternity leave, the show will be ushering in a series of guest cohosts: Savannah Chrisley, Elisabeth Hasselbeck, Abby Huntsman, Amanda Carpenter, Sheryl Underwood, and Whitney Cummings.

