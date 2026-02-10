Jimmy Kimmel Rips Into Trump Over Bad Bunny Halftime Show

What To Know Jimmy Kimmel criticized Donald Trump for condemning Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show, highlighting Trump’s own controversial past and calling out his hypocrisy.

Jimmy Kimmel called out Donald Trump‘s hypocrisy on Monday night (February 9) after the president slammed Bad Bunny‘s Super Bowl halftime show performance as “an affront to the greatness of America.”

During his opening monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-night host read out Trump’s Truth Social review of the Puerto Rican singer-rapper’s performance. Trump called the show “absolutely terrible,” “disgusting,” and a bad example “for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World.”

“This is a man who paid off a porn star who spanked him with his own face on a magazine,” Kimmel retorted. “And he’s offended by the halftime. This is a guy that’s okay with this being the release of the Epstein files.” A screenshot of a heavily redacted document then appeared on screen.

Kimmel then turned his attention to Turning Point USA’s alternative halftime show, which featured a headline performance from long-time Trump supporter Kid Rock.

“They might as well have put on the Kristi Noem Shoots-Her-Puppy Bowl because this was not a good program,” the comedian quipped. “Even Donald Trump didn’t watch the Kid Rock halftime show. He watched Bad Bunny. He wanted to make sure he hated him as much as he thought he would, and he did.”

Kimmel said Trump missed out on a “Kid Rock lip-sync battle with himself,” referencing the claims that the “American Badass” singer was miming during his performance.

“I guess they had some trouble with the pre-taped audio track because Kid’s lips were not exactly in step with Kid’s music,” he continued, throwing to a clip of Rock’s out-of-sync performance. “But this is it in a nutshell. They complain about how bad everything is, and then they do it worse. And not only do they do it worse, they do it in jorts.”

However, as Kimmel noted, Turning Point USA seemed happy with the show and promised to do another one for the next Super Bowl. “Next year it’ll be Lara Trump with a Ted Nugent cover band,” Kimmel joked. “They’ve got to do it for the country.”

Summing the drama up, Kimmel said, “They decided to make their own halftime show and, of course, like everything they do, it was a disaster. They couldn’t stream it. They didn’t get the rights. Kid Rock’s lip-sync was screwed up.”

“And that’s the other thing,” he continued. “Almost all the complaints about Bad Bunny were ‘you can’t understand what he’s saying.’ So, who do they go to? Kid Rock. An artist whose most popular song is literally gibberish. You think Donald Trump knows what Bawitdaba means? Kid Rock doesn’t even know what that means!”

You can watch the full opening monologue in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.