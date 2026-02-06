Jimmy Kimmel Slams Trump Over ‘Disgusting’ Interview With NBC’s Tom Llamas

What To Know Jimmy Kimmel criticized President Trump’s NBC News interview, calling it “nuts” and mocking Trump’s comments about sending ICE agents to more cities.

Jimmy Kimmel has shared his thoughts on President Donald Trump‘s latest sit-down interview with NBC News’ Tom Llamas, saying, “Even for him, this one was nuts.”

The late-night host addressed the interview on Thursday’s (February 5) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, describing it as “a bacon double dementia burger with cheese.” In particular, Kimmel focused on Trump saying he was looking at sending ICE agents to five more cities.

“We have five cities we’re looking at very strongly, but we want to be invited,” the president told Llamas.

“They want to be invited!” Kimmel retorted. “Isn’t that the plot of the movie Sinners? You have to invite the monsters in.”

Elsewhere in Trump’s interview with Llamas, which is set to air in full on Super Bowl Sunday (February 8), the president touched on the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti by ICE agents in Minneapolis.

“I’m not happy with the two incidents,” Trump said. “It’s both of them, not one or the other. He was not an angel and she was not an angel.”

Kimmel responded, “Now they literally are angels… First of all, you don’t know anything about those people. How dare you weigh what they were and what they weren’t. Keep your stupid thoughts in your diaper where they belong on this subject.”

“And secondly, while we’re identifying angels, Jeffrey Epstein was your best friend,” the host continued. “So maybe leave angels out of the conversation.”

Kimmel went on to say Trump’s “already disgusting” comments got worse from there after the president said the people who feel the worst about what happened to Good and Pretti are “the people of ICE.”

“It’s like what John Wayne Gacy told the cops when they found all the bodies in the basement: ‘No one’s more tore up about this than men,'” Kimmel quipped.

“Trump said so many dumb and embarrassing things during this interview, he may have to sue himself for another $10 billion,” the comedian added, referring to Trump’s lawsuit against the IRS, part of the federal government he is in charge of.

You can watch Kimmel’s full opening monologue in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.