Bill Maher Issues Blunt Takedown of Donald Trump’s Racist Obamas Video

What To Know Bill Maher criticized Donald Trump for posting and then deleting a racist AI video depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as apes.

Maher mocked the Trump administration’s defense that the video was shared by accident and called out the White House’s attempt to downplay the incident as a harmless meme.

He highlighted the hypocrisy in justifying offensive content as acceptable if it’s presented as a cartoon, pointing out flaws in the administration’s explanation.

Bill Maher issued a blunt takedown of President Donald Trump after the POTUS posted a racist AI video depicting former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama as apes.

On the Friday, February 6 episode of Real Time With Bill Maher, the late-night host, 70, discussed how Trump, 79, posted and then deleted a deeply offensive clip on Truth Social.

During his opening monologue, Maher pointed out that it was Black History Month, joking that to kick things off, the Trump administration “called for a moment of indifference.”

“No, they did something much worse. Trump did a Rosanne [Barr]. Did you see this?” he added. “And shared a video of Black people superimposed as apes, and the people were the Obamas. I’m not going to show it because I don’t want to give it any oxygen.”

Maher continued, “But the defense, I thought, from the administration, was rather lame. They said he did not mean to hit ‘share.’ He meant to hit ‘like.'”

Additionally, Maher took aim at White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, calling her a “very loyal spokesperson.”

“She said the president was just reposting a meme of him as the king of the jungle with Democrats as characters from The Lion King,” he pointed out. “As world leaders do.”

That’s when Maher said there were two things wrong with that explanation. “One, there are no apes in The Lion King,”he said. “And two, if it’s a cartoon character, that’s OK? That’s a rule now? If it’s a cartoon, it’s OK to do anything? So it’s OK if somebody made a cartoon of Elmer Fudd shooting Charlie Kirk, that would be OK? You f***ing hypocrites.”

