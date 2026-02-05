Gayle King Chokes Up While Reporting on Disappearance of Savannah Guthrie’s Mom

What To Know On CBS Mornings, Gayle King got emotional while reporting on the disappearance of Today anchor Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy Guthrie.

King encouraged viewers to keep the family in their prayers.

Officials have yet to name any suspects in the case and have offered a $50,000 reward to those with any information about Nancy’s disappearance.

Many of Savannah Guthrie‘s fellow morning TV anchors are supporting her amid the disappearance of her mother, Nancy Guthrie.

Gayle King kicked off the Thursday, February 5, episode of CBS Mornings by discussing the plea video Savannah and her siblings posted via Instagram the night prior, in which they asked for the safe release of their mother.

“We are all wishing that Nancy comes home. Everyone’s talking about this story. It is an unimaginable situation for the Guthrie family, now five days after their mother disappeared,” King said. Choking up, she added, “Savannah just got to me where she says ‘Mommy.’ To hear a grown woman say, ‘Mommy, we’re all looking for you.’ Everybody’s looking for her. There is still no suspect in this case. There is still no motive.”

King noted that the video is “something that none of us can imagine having to do,” adding, “In it, they spoke directly to their mother’s possible abductors. They are pleading with them for a sign that she is alive.”

King shared more of her reaction to the clip later in the broadcast, stating, “There’s so many things that got me or still get me. I think, you know, we all know Savannah, but even if you don’t know Savannah, your heart can’t help but break for her. And I think we keep seeing the pictures of her and her mom — we know how close she was to her mother.”

She continued, “You keep seeing those pictures over and over and over again, and we’re trying to make sense of something that makes no sense, and that’s why we keep struggling and grasping for something. Help us understand how this is happening, why this is happening, and what we can do about it. It’s so, so, so, so, scary to me.”

King later stated that she was sending “lots of prayers” to Savannah and her family, noting, “I believe in prayers.

Nancy was last seen on Saturday, January 31, and was reported missing the following day. Police believe Nancy was taken from her home against her will and are treating the property as a crime scene. Officials confirmed in a press conference on Thursday that no suspects or persons of interest have been named and that they are investigating all tips. A $50,000 reward has been offered for information on Nancy’s whereabouts and those responsible for her disappearance.

Savannah has not appeared on NBC’s Today all week and dropped out of cohosting the 2206 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony in Italy on Friday, February 6.

In the plea video, Savannah addressed reports of a ransom note demanding millions in Bitcoin in exchange for Nancy’s return. (Officials shared on Thursday that one arrest had been made related to a fake ransom demand.)

“We are ready to talk. However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated,” Savannah demanded in the video. “We need to know, without a doubt, that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen. Please, reach out to us.”

