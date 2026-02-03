‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Faces $10,000 Hot Seat Dilemma — Did She Win?

Brittany Sims
Comments
'The Price Is Right' contestant Martina Jones playing Hot Seat on February 2, 2026.
The Price Is Right/YouTube
A The Price Is Right contestant had a decision to make when it came to possibly winning $10,000 on Hot Seat. Did she make the right choice?

Martina Jones, from Baltimore, Maryland, won the fourth item up for bid on February 2. She bid $1,200 on an Apple laptop computer. The actual retail price was $1,399. Since the next highest bid was $1,550, Jones won the prize and got to come to the stage to play a game.

She played Hot Seat for the chance to win up to $20,000. The way the game works is that the contestant is shown five items. They sit in a seat and are moved down the line to each item. They don’t have to guess the price, but rather guess if it is higher or lower than the price shown in 35 seconds. They can stop at anytime and walk away with the money they already won. If one item is wrong, they don’t win any money.

The first item was a stainless steel coffee filter, priced at $15. Jones chose higher. For the artificial bonsai tree, Jones chose lower than $85.

The third item was Newton’s Cradle Desk Toy. It was priced at $60, and the game show contestant said it was lower.

The fourth item was cones that someone puts down on a soccer of football field. She said they were lower than $25. Jones priced the stainless steel dish rack higher than $45, with eight seconds left on the clock.

The items were revealed in a random order, going from the ones she had right first. For the coffee filters, Jones was right as they were $33. She won $500.

The desk toy was $40, so she won $2,500. For the stainless steel dish rack, Jones won $5,000 when it was revealed to be $80.

When it came to the fourth item, the sports cones, Jones could win $10,000. She looked out at her husband in the audience and said that she was going to stop.

She would have won $10,000 because the cones were only $12. However, the artificial tree was $99, so she would have lost on that one if she hadn’t bailed out.

“$5,000. I’m glad you didn’t risk it,” host Drew Carey said.

Jones did not advance to the Showcase because she only spun a .50 on the wheel. Her opponent, Elizabeth, spun a .60 and advanced.

The Price Is Right, Weekdays, 11a/10c, CBS

