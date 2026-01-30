‘Today’: Sheinelle Jones Recalls Being Told to Change Herself During Early Career Days

What To Know Sheinelle Jones revealed she was pressured into changing her name and look early on in her career.

Jones went on to work at several local news outlets before joining the Today family in 2014.

Friday’s episode of Today With Jenna & Sheinelle marked the end of Jones’ third week as Jenna Bush Hager’s new cohost.

Sheinelle Jones nearly began her TV career under a different name and with a different look.

Jones reflected on her early career days on the Friday, January 30, episode of Today With Jenna & Sheinelle, revealing to her cohost, Jenna Bush Hager, that one of her first bosses in the TV industry asked her to change several aspects of herself.

“I remember my first job in the business … one of my managers called me in their office, and they said two things. ‘1. Your name is Sheinelle. Can you please change your spelling?’ And I was like, ‘No,'” Jones shared. “But I was like, ‘Well, maybe,’ and then, I was like, ‘Nah.'”

In addition to refusing to spell her first name like “Chanel,” Jones also turned down a request to change up her look. “The other one, they were like, ‘Full disclosure,’ she was like, ‘We just want you to look more like Halle Berry,'” she said. “So, she showed me this picture of Halle Berry’s haircut, and that was when she had, like, that short [hair]do. And my little chunky face, I was like, ‘No.'”

Jones’ comments surprised Bush Hager. “I’m glad you said no,” she said in reaction to her cohost’s revelations.

Despite her boss’ requests, Jones went on to build a successful career in TV news. Following her graduation from Northwestern University, Jones worked as a reporter and morning anchor for WICS-TV in Springfield, Illinois, according to her Today bio. She also worked for news stations in Tulsa and Philadelphia, cohosting the morning show Good Day Philadelphia in the latter city.

Jones joined the Today family as a Weekend Today coanchor in 2014 and became a third-hour of Today cohost alongside Al Roker, Craig Melvin, and Dylan Dreyer in 2019. She took nearly a year off from Today amid her husband Uche Ojeh’s private battle with brain cancer. In May 2025, Savannah Guthrie announced on Today that Ojeh had died at the age of 45.

Jones returned to the NBC morning show in September 2025. That December, it was announced she would officially join the fourth hour of Today as Bush Hager’s new cohost. The show relaunched as Today With Jenna and Sheinelle on January 12.

Friday marked the end of Jones’ third full week in her new role, and she celebrated the accomplishment via Instagram. “I feel like the days are flying by!” she captioned her Thursday, January 29, post. “Happy “Friday Eve”…. that’s what they call it …. (This app puts your week into 7 seconds … it makes me feel like I’ve done a lot!) @jennasheinelle.”

The post featured a montage of clips from this week’s episodes, which featured guests such as Patrick Dempsey, Paris Hilton, Selma Blair, and Roker. (Friday’s episode of Jenna & Sheinelle was prerecorded.)

“You’re doing an amazing job soror! Love watching you!” one fan commented underneath the post. Another added, “Sheinelle, girl, you are on fire 🔥 with this, and you are doing awesome with Jenna!!! I’m happy for you!!!”

Someone else shared, “You are so so beautiful and blessed and a great host to the show 👏.” Another commenter gushed, “So deserving and you’re crushing it! 👸🏽🙌🏽🙏🏽.”

Today With Jenna & Sheinelle, Weekdays, 10a/9c, NBC