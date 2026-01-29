‘Today’: Savannah Guthrie Gets Special Visit From Daughter Vale & Her Classmates

What To Know Savannah Guthrie’s 11-year-old daughter, Vale, and her middle school classmates visited the Today show set.

The sweet mother-daughter moment was shared on social media, where fans gushed over the memorable experience

This visit coincided with Guthrie’s first full week back on Today after undergoing vocal cord surgery.

Some important guests stopped by to visit Savannah Guthrie on the Today set.

During the NBC morning show’s Thursday, January 29, episode, Guthrie gave a special shoutout to her 11-year-old daughter, Vale, and her middle school classmates who stopped by 30 Rockefeller Plaza during the show’s 8 a.m. ET hour.

“Shout out my daughter, Vale, and her classmates in middle school,” Guthrie said while pointing out the group of kids on the show. “We’ve got a bunch of fifth graders, sixth graders, seventh graders, eighth graders. So, say hi to moms and dads back home.”

In a clip shared via Today‘s official Instagram page, Vale and her classmates smiled and waved while looking into the TV camera. Guthrie later went over to greet the group and locked arms with Vale as they ran into Studio 1A to escape the winter cold.

“We have some special guests in Studio 1A this morning!” Today‘s Instagram page captioned the footage.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the sweet mother-daughter moment. “Awww this is so sweet!!” one fan commented underneath Today‘s post. Another added, “Coolest gal at school! 😍.”

Someone else shared, “So cute and so funnn!!❤️.” A different user wrote, “Ngl, this is such a cool flex!!!” Another person posted, “That’s a special field trip! 🎒.” (Guthrie shares Vale and her son, Charley, 9, with her husband, Michael Feldman.)

This week marked Guthrie’s return to Today after taking a month off from the show to undergo vocal cord surgery. Last month, Guthrie announced that she needed the procedure after discovering she had a vocal polyp and nodules.

Today‘s Sheinelle Jones lent Guthrie a dry-erase board to use to communicate while on vocal rest. During her recovery, Guthrie shared Instagram Story pics of what her kids drew on the board when she wasn’t using it.

“The kids have fully taken over the white board😂,” she captioned a January 6 snap of a picture of the family’s house drawn by one of her kids. “But all for love❤️,” she captioned a follow-up photo featuring a drawing of a bouquet of flowers by Vale. “Flowers for you. Get well soon! Vale,” her daughter wrote alongside the creation.

Before her official first day back on Monday, January 26, Guthrie appeared on the show’s Friday, January 23, episode to open up about her surgery and recovery. “I’m grateful to all of you and this place and my bosses at NBC who have been nothing but supportive,” she stated. “To take three weeks off is a big, big deal, and I so appreciate it. And I’m just so grateful to be back, and I’m ready to go!”

When asked how her husband and kids feel about her new voice, Guthrie said, “They’re great. They’re like, ‘Oh, great. You can talk again.’ They’re happy about it.”

