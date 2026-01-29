[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Bridgerton Season 4, Part 1.]

Bridgerton‘s fourth season may be all about Benedict (Luke Thompson) and Sophie’s (Yerin Ha) love story, but the premiere episode revealed a major twist as Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) expressed a desire to depart the Ton and visit her homeland, with permission from her best friend, Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel), of course.

Her request was quickly denied, though, as Charlotte wouldn’t allow her gal pal to leave society, even if only for a brief time. The refusal creates a short-lived rift between the women, and when they finally reconnect, Charlotte admits her decision was driven by concern over her husband’s faltering health.

Still, their dynamic was tested in Part 1 of the ongoing fourth season as Lady Danbury attempts to extricate herself from the inner circle by putting Alice Mondrich (Emma Naomi) forward as a potential lady-in-waiting to the Queen. While the Queen remains withholding in her approval to allow Lady Danbury’s exit from the Ton, we can’t help but wonder what this means for her future on the show. Below, we’re breaking down two possible avenues:

Will Lady Danbury’s exit be permanent?

If Lady Danbury is granted permission to leave the Ton, does this mean it’s the last time we’ll see her? It is possible that it could be setting up to explain a potential absence in an upcoming season, as Bridgerton has been renewed for Seasons 5 and 6, but we can’t imagine the series without Lady Danbury at all. If this is set up for an extended absence, it would make sense to lay that foundation now in Season 4, but there’s also another likelihood we’re holding out hope for.

Could this be set up for a Lady Danbury spinoff?

Fans have been eager to explore more of the world set up in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, and while that series focused primarily on the love story between Charlotte (India Amarteifio) and George (Corey Mylchreest), it also featured a younger Lady Danbury (Arsema Thomas) and a teenage Violet (Connie Jenkins-Greig). Perhaps a Lady Danbury-centric story looms on the horizon, and her departure from the Ton could play a part in that? We’re merely speculating, but it would make sense as Queen Charlotte explored the women’s lives in the current timeline and their past. Could Lady Danbury’s potential impending journey be a bigger part of her story in a spinoff? We wouldn’t mind it.

Let us know your theories in the comments section below, and stay tuned to see how things pan out for Lady Danbury as Season 4 of Bridgerton continues to unfold.

Bridgerton, Season 4, Part 1, Streaming Now, Netflix

Bridgerton, Season 4, Part 2 Premiere, Thursday, February 26, Netflix