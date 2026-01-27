What To Know Bridgerton star Yerin Ha opens up about joining the series alongside other new cast members.

The actress, who plays Sophie, also discusses her friendships with the ensemble.

Bridgerton‘s fourth season makes way for the introduction of a new leading lady, as Yerin Ha‘s Sophie Baek steps into the spotlight alongside Luke Thompson‘s Benedict. Unlike Season 3, which saw series regulars Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton take the lead as Penelope and Colin, this latest chapter brings fans back to the excitement of learning about a new character in the Ton with Sophie’s arrival.

And Ha isn’t the only fresh face entering the picture, as Katie Leung, Michelle Mao, and Isabella Wei join the show as the family occupying Penwood House, where Sophie works as a maid. In this Cinderella story of sorts, Leung takes on the “evil stepmother” role of Araminta Gunn, while Mao and Wei play her daughters, Rosamund and Posy Li.

“It was nice to know that I wasn’t just the only new kid on the block and that I had a few more allies in that sense,” Ha tells TV Insider about joining the mix alongside the show ensemble’s other additions. “And also, how amazing that my other fresh newbies to the show were also Asian actresses? That’s such a blessing for me to get to know other Asian actresses in this industry as well,” Ha gushes.

While their onscreen dynamic may be contentious on occasion, it’s all love behind the scenes between Ha and her cohorts. “It’s funny because [I] never want to come in and try to stir things up. I think I’m very conscious and aware, but if anything, everyone lent their hand out to me first, and everyone was so welcoming, and wanted to make sure that we felt welcomed,” she shares of the existing cast’s inclusion of her and Bridgerton‘s newest recruits.

“It’s a real gift to be able to create friendships,” Ha goes on, adding, “because in work, they can be your colleagues, but I think it’s very special when your colleagues actually start to become your friends, and I can genuinely say that all have become my friends.”

See Ha and her costars bring Sophie and Benedict’s love story to life onscreen, and stay tuned for more fun teases from the cast surrounding Season 4.

Bridgerton, Season 4, Part 1 Premiere, Thursday, January 29, Netflix

Bridgerton, Season 4, Part 2 Premiere, Thursday, February 26, Netflix