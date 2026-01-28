What To Know The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks are playing in Super Bowl LX on February 8.

Patriots QB Drake Maye seemingly suffered a shoulder injury during the team’s game against the Denver Broncos.

Maye and Patriots head coach, Mike Vrable, addressed speculation about the quarterback’s Super Bowl status.

In just his second season as an NFL quarterback, Drake Maye is headed to the Super Bowl. The 23-year-old was drafted to the New England Patriots in 2024 and took over as starting QB midway through the season. He returned in 2025 and has helped lead the team to Super Bowl LX.

The Patriots beat the Denver Broncos 10-7 in the AFC Championship on Sunday, January 25, but there was widespread speculation on the internet that Maye sustained a shoulder injury during the game. With the Super Bowl less than two weeks away, the concern has led to questions about whether or not he’ll be taking the field against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, February 8.

However, Maye debunked rumors that he’s being sidelined on the Tuesday, January 27, episode of Boston’s WEEI Afternoons. “I’m feeling good. I’m feeling good,” Maye assured listeners. “We gonna get some extra rest, and really the only thing that’s from the game, I think just the build up of throwing for, this is what, almost, including training camp, 30 weeks straight of throwing? And four days a week. It can add up. But I’ve got some extra rest. I’m feeling good, and yeah, ready to go for the Super Bowl.”

Mike Vrabel, the Patriots’ head coach, also refused to engage in speculation that Maye would not be able to play in the big game. “There’s not a player on our team that’s 100% healthy,” he said on The Greg Hill Show, without referencing Maye directly. “I would imagine we’ll go through the injury report and whenever we have to turn that in, we’ll turn it in. But nobody’s 100%. This’ll be our 21st game.”

He also said during a press conference, “I think that everybody, including Drake, is not 100% at this part of the year, and we will do everything we can to help our players be prepared and get ready for this game.”

Following the AFC Championship, Maye told reporters that he had some “bumps and bruises,” but there is no truth to the rumor that he will not be hitting the field during the Super Bowl. This year was the Patriots’ first appearance in the playoffs since 2021.

Super Bowl LX, Sunday, February 8, 6:30/5:30c, NBC