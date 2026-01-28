What To Know Today‘s Al Roker joined Susan Powter for her final shift as an Uber Eats driver in Las Vegas.

Powter decided to quit her job following the success of the documentary Stop the Insanity: Finding Susan Powter.

Powter opened up to the Today cast about her next steps.

Susan Powter stopped by Today to share an exciting career update.

Released in November 2025, the documentary Stop the Insanity: Finding Susan Powter followed Powter’s rise to fame as a ‘90s fitness guru and how a series of bad business deals and financial mismanagement led her to lose the millions she made over the years. While Powter was working as an Uber Eats driver at the time of the doc’s release, she decided to step down from the job and invited Today‘s Al Roker to join her for her last day.

“You’re changing. You’re reinventing. Did you think you’d be able to?” Roker asked as they pair drove around Las Vegas in a prerecorded package aired on Today‘s Wednesday, January 28, episode. Powter replied, “No, Al. Listen. I had lost hope. Not having an infrastructure at 68 years old, and there’s no health insurance. It’s frightening.”

Roker added, “But yet, you were still pushing through,” to which Powter said, “I wasn’t going down like that, Al. I wasn’t going down like that.”

In the package, Powter took Roker through the process of completing an Uber Eats order, from picking up the item to delivering it to its destination. After completing one delivery, Powter decided to take on one more.

“Is there any part of this that you’re gonna miss?” Roker asked. Instead of being sad about her job ending, Powter said she’s excited to have “an opportunity to reconstruct what [she] didn’t do properly the first time.”

For her final delivery, Powter delivered food to a young man, who impressed her and Roker with his kind nature. The guy, however, was unaware of Powter’s former fame. “You’ll look it up, kid. Google me,” Powter quipped.

Back in the car, Powter marked the order as complete and hugged Roker in celebration. “[I feel] full of possibility and hope and excitement and gratitude,” she gushed.

Back in Today‘s Studio 1A, Powter opened up to Roker, Savannah Guthrie, and Craig Melvin about her next steps. “Nothing has changed, and that’s what I want people to really know. Possibility, a chance, just being able to look forward to something is what really heals,” she explained. “Because it doesn’t have to automatically change, but I know that thing can and will. And I had very much lost hope that that was possible, and a lot of people have lost hope.”

Noting that “everything” is at her fingertips, Powter shared, “I told Al this, I’m gonna get an RV and I’m gonna go out to America and I’m just gonna accentuate the fabulousness. I’m just gonna go meet the fabulousness out there, and that’s what I’m gonna focus on.” Powter added that fans will be able to watch her journey via TikTok.

Roker wrapped up the segment by surprising Powter with the news that Uber Eats would donate $10,000 to The Just One Project, a non-profit organization in Las Vegas that helps fight food insecurity and supports the local community.

Today, Weekdays, 7 a.m./6c, NBC