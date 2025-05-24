Chrissy Teigen Explains Selfie of Her Bandaged, Swollen Face

Chrissy Teigen had fans worried when she gave them a glimpse of her bandaged, swollen face in a recent Instagram Live video. Now the model is explaining herself.

Teigen shared the concerning Instagram upload on Thursday, May 22, and offered the backstory the following day. “Hi friends! [A] lot of you [are] wondering about my hospital pic, which is very understandable, as I gave no explanation, lol,” she wrote in an Instagram Stories update on Frida, May 23.

Chrissy Teigen Shares Mysterious Video of Bandaged Face Full details here: https://t.co/CekBFKHDLN pic.twitter.com/C2ED3EpSYa — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) May 24, 2025

The Deal or No Deal Island banker revealed she underwent a “hairline lowering procedure” since she “lost a lot of hair” after welcoming her children with husband John Legend.

Of her hair, Teigen wrote, “It’s just very thin up there. When you see it on a [red] carpet, it’s always extensions.”

And she added: “Anyhow, I’ll share more later if you’re interested in the journey, because it really is a journey, lol.”

Postpartum hair loss is a common condition that starts around three months after childbirth and lasts up to six months, according to Cleveland Clinic. Hormonal changes during and after pregnancy cause the condition, and though hair loss after childbirth is not permanent, some people may notice that their hair is coming back thinner, the clinic adds.

Teigen has been candid, by Hollywood standards, about her history of cosmetic procedures. In 2017, for example, she told Refinery29 she had armpit liposuction about nine years prior, calling it “one of the best things” and also “the dumbest, stupidest thing” she had ever done.

In 2019, Teigen said in her Instagram Stories that she got Botox in her armpits to reduce sweating, per Harper’s Bazaar. In 2021, she revealed on Instagram that she had buccal fat, a pad of fat below each cheekbone, removed, per People.

And in 2024, the former Lip Sync Battle cohost said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that she’d had three breast adjustments. “I’ve had my boobs done three times,” she said at the time, per USA Today. “I’ve had a lift, a put-in, a take-them-out.”

Now, with her latest time under the knife, it seems Teigen is putting a hairy situation behind her.