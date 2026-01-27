‘Young and the Restless’ & ‘Beyond the Gates’ Historic Crossover: Everything We Know So Far

Susan Walters and Peter Bergman of 'Young adn the Restless,' Clifton Davis and Tamara Tunie of 'Beyond the Gates'
The worlds of Genoa City and Fairmont Crest are about to collide. During CBS’s virtual Television Critics Association panel on January 27, the network announced the landmark daytime television event: The Young and the Restless and Beyond the Gates are planning an epic crossover.

Multiple characters from Y&R will be making their way to the lavish gated community for what’s sure to be an unforgettable moment in soap history. TV Insider has all the latest updates about the Y&R and BTG crossover, including when it will air, who’s crossing over, and more.

When is The Young and the Restless and Beyond the Gates crossover airing?

The crossover episodes will air in June. CBS did not announce the specific June dates yet. However, the crossover event will consist of multiple episodes.

Who from The Young and the Restless will appear on Beyond the Gates?

Genoa City heavyweights are headed to the DMV. Y&R stars confirmed to appear in the crossover include Eric Braeden as Victor Newman, Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott, Michael Mealor as Kyle Abbott, Susan Walters as Diane Jenkins, Melissa Ordway as Abby Newman, and Bryton James as Devon Winters.

What will The Young and the Restless and Beyond the Gates crossover be about?

In the episodes, Vernon (Clifton Davis) and Victor reunite at a high-profile political fundraiser. Over the years, Victor has backed Vernon’s political campaigns, while Vernon has championed legislation benefiting Newman Enterprises, an alliance built on loyalty, influence, and mutual gain. Now, Vernon has asked Victor to serve as the keynote speaker for his grandson Martin’s (Brandon Claybon) fundraiser.

Also in attendance are Kyle and Martin, friends who first bonded in New York City after college. Martin extended the invitation to Kyle, who arrived alongside his parents, Jack and Diane. Abby and Devon are also on the VIP guest list, with Devon fielding an unexpected business opportunity from Anita Dupree (Tamara Tunie). As the evening unfolds, a shocking event occurs, abruptly derailing the fundraiser and triggering dramatic consequences that will impact every guest in attendance.

Will there be more crossovers in the future?

Beyond the Gates creator Michele Val Jean isn’t ruling out future crossovers. “Right now, we’re so new. And we’re establishing our own characters and our own world. So, I mean, the door is always open to possibilities like that. But right now, as a writer, I want to concentrate on building up our own… the community that we exist in right now,” she told press, including TV Insider, at the CBS TCA Winter Tour presentation.

