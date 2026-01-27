Netflix is turning up the heat with its forthcoming adaptation of Julia May Jonas’ Vladimir, a limited drama series starring Rachel Weisz.

Along with unveiling the premiere date for the highly anticipated title, Netflix has released some first-look images of Weisz alongside her costars, including Leo Woodall and John Slattery. In addition to the images and premiere date, there are plenty of other must-know details available. Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about Vladimir ahead of its arrival, and stay tuned for updates as the premiere approaches.

When does Vladimir premiere?

Vladimir will officially premiere on Netflix on Thursday, March 5, with all eight half-hour episodes dropping at once.

Does Vladimir have a trailer?

There is no trailer for Vladimir yet, but stay tuned for more first looks in addition to the already-released images, as seen above and below.

Who stars in Vladimir?

Rachel Weisz leads the limited drama that costars Leo Woodall, John Slattery, Ellen Robertson, and Jessica Henwick, with additional casting including Matt Walsh, Kayli Carter, Miriam Silverman, Mallori Johnson, Tattiawna Jones, and Louise Lambert.

What is Vladimir about?

Vladimir is based on Julia May Jonas’ novel of the same name, and according to the logline, it follows a passionate but reckless professor as her world begins to unravel, finding her dangerously fixated on her charismatic new colleague. What follows is a tale filled with seduction and obsession as they collide, creating a provocative limited series filled with forbidden desires, razor-sharp wit, and compellingly unpredictable characters. As boundaries blur and secrets simmer, she’ll risk everything to bring her fantasies to life.

What has been said about Vladimir?

“[Vladimir] explores what women feel like they’re allowed to desire, and how they’re allowed to desire,” Julia May Jonas told Netflix’s Tudum.

“It’s like a heightened fairy tale,” Rachel Weisz added in a statement to Tudum, “[The protagonist’s] fantasy is about the power of desire. The invigorating, stimulating, inspiring, and revivifying feeling that she gets from her obsession with Vlad. What it’s about is coming back to life in a certain way that had lain dormant for some time.”

Who made Vladimir?

Vladimir is created for television, written, and executive produced by author Julia May Jonas. Joining Jonas as executive producers are Weisz, Sharon Horgan, Stacy Greenberg, Kira Carstensen, Jason Winer, Jon Radler, Shari Springer Berman, and Robert Pulcini. Meanwhile, Shari Springer Berman, Robert Pulcini, Francesca Gregorini, and Josephine Bornebusch all serve as directors on the series that was filmed in Toronto, Canada.

Vladimir, Series Premiere, Thursday, March 5, Netflix