Netflix is diving into the world of obsession with an upcoming limited series starring and executive produced by Rachel Weisz.

On Monday, July 7, the streaming service announced additional cast for Vladimir, including John Slattery, Jessica Henwick, and Ellen Robertson. The series also stars Leo Woodall. Read on for everything we know so far about the series, including the cast, premiere date, and more, and the book on which it is based.

When will Vladimir premiere?

A premiere date for the eight episodes of Vladimir has yet to be announced.

What’s Vladimir about?

According to Netflix, “As a woman’s life unravels, she becomes obsessed with her captivating new colleague. Full of sexy secrets, dark humor and complex characters, Vladimir is about what happens when a woman goes hell-bent to turn her fantasies into reality.”

Is Vladimir based on a book?

Yes. It is based on the acclaimed book of the same name by Julia May Jonas. The synopsis for the book reads as follows:

“‘When I was a child, I loved old men, and I could tell that they also loved me.’

And so we are introduced to our deliciously incisive narrator: a popular English professor whose charismatic husband at the same small liberal arts college is under investigation for his inappropriate relationships with his former students. The couple have long had a mutual understanding when it comes to their extra-marital pursuits, but with these new allegations, life has become far less comfortable for them both. And when our narrator becomes increasingly infatuated with Vladimir, a celebrated, married young novelist who’s just arrived on campus, their tinder box world comes dangerously close to exploding.

With this bold, edgy, and uncommonly assured debut, author Julia May Jonas takes us into charged territory, where the boundaries of morality bump up against the impulses of the human heart. Propulsive, darkly funny, and wildly entertaining, Vladimir perfectly captures the personal and political minefield of our current moment, exposing the nuances and the grey area between power and desire.”

Who’s in the Vladimir cast?

Joining the cast led by Rachel Weisz and Leo Woodall (playing Vladimir) are series regulars John Slattery as John, Jessica Henwick as Cynthia, and Ellen Robertson as Sid. Recurring are Kayli Carter as Lila, Miriam Silverman as Florence, Mallori Johnson as Edwina, Matt Walsh as David, Tattiawna Jones as Alexis, and Louise Lambert as Dawn.

Julia May Jonas serve as writer, creator, and executive producer. Joining Jonas and Weisz as executive producers are Sharon Horgan, Stacy Greenberg and Kira Carstensen (Merman), Jason Winer and Jon Radler (Small Dog Picture Company), Shari Springer Berman, and Robert Pulcini. Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini are set to direct three episodes, including the pilot. The series is produced by 20th Television.

Is there a Vladimir trailer?

Not yet.