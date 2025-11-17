Why Terry Bradshaw Was Unexpectedly Missing From ‘Fox NFL Sunday’

What To Know Terry Bradshaw missed the November 16 broadcast of Fox NFL Sunday due to feeling unwell with a cold, prompting supportive messages from colleagues and fans.

Terry Bradshaw sent fans into a frenzy after he was absent from the Sunday, November 16, broadcast of Fox NFL Sunday.

“You may notice, there’s Howie Long [and] Michael Strahan. Terry Bradshaw is not with us,” Curt Menefee explained to viewers on Sunday. “He came to work sick this morning, so he decided to go home, not feeling well.”

Long sent Bradshaw well-wishes, stating, “We miss ya, man!” Strahan went on to joke, “He didn’t decide to go home. We sent him home. Let that be known.”

Fans also shared their hopes for Bradshaw’s return via X. “Miss you Terry, toughest and most exciting qb I ever saw!!” one user wrote, while another added, “Oh no! Hope he’s okay.”

Bradshaw, 77, later took to Instagram to share the reason for his absence, writing, “Just in case you notice, won’t be on Fox today. Just have a cold. All good.”

One fan commented underneath the post, “Get rest and speedy recovery!!! Need your commentary Terry.” Someone else shared, “You’ll be missed. You are why I watch fox nfl get well.”

Terry Bradshaw was sent home sick today, so Curt Menefee, Howie Long, and Michael Strahan are flying as a trio this week on Fox NFL Sunday.pic.twitter.com/3dskYLPLOE — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 16, 2025

“Feel better Terry! You’re my favorite on the show! :),” another person commented. A different user posted, “Feel better soon! Prayers for you! Rest up, enjoy your peaceful home! ❤️🙏🏼.”

Bradshaw also offered insight into his recovery timeline by replying to a fan comment asking if he would still be attending a book signing for The Bradshaw Family Cookbook in McKinney, Texas, on Tuesday, November 18. “Yes. All will be good by then,” wrote in response to the user.

Bradshaw has been open about his health ups and downs over the years. Back in October 2022, the former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback revealed live during a Fox pre-game NFL show that he had been diagnosed with bladder cancer the year prior and had since been declared cancer-free. However, Bradshaw also shared that he had been diagnosed with skin cancer in March 2022.

“Folks, I may not look like my old self, but I feel like my old self,” he said on-air at the time. “I’m cancer-free, I’m feeling great. And over time, I’m going to be back to where I normally am.”

During an April interview with Fox 32 Chicago, Bradshaw shared that his doctors put him on “steroids” after being diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis. “It took forever to find out what steroid worked, and so I put on so much weight,” he told the outlet. “I got big, and I just couldn’t get it off. So [my wife] Tammy started me on one of those shots.”

Bradshaw continued, “I’ve been on this shot [for] about a year now and I’ve lost 48 pounds. And now I’m doing periodic. I don’t stay on it. … I’ve got it under control.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terry Bradshaw (@official_terry_bradshaw)

Last month, Bradshaw sparked concern from fans after he shared on-air that he mistakenly texted a “guy selling pigs” instead of Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid. “This is sad. I’ve seen that look before with close family. He’s declining and shouldn’t be in that position. He should be retired and off camera,” one X user wrote in reaction to the moment.

“Damn TB. It’s probably time to hang it up,” someone else tweeted. “This makes me sad. He was a part of my childhood.”

