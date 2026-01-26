’60 Minutes’ Shakeup: Scott Pelley & Sharyn Alfonsi Reportedly at Risk of Getting Axed

What To Know 60 Minutes correspondents Sharyn Alfonsi and Scott Pelley are reportedly at risk of losing their jobs after criticizing CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss.

Weiss has faced backlash from staff and viewers for her hands-on management style and controversial decisions, including pulling a report on El Salvador’s mega-prison.

Weiss is reportedly seeking to shake up the long-running program by potentially buying out contracts.

According to the New York Post, sources familiar with the matter have compared the situation to a Game of Thrones-style bloodbath. “It’s going to be a war,” a network insider told the outlet, adding of the 60 Minutes staff, “They don’t think their s*** stinks.”

The report claims that Weiss is looking to shake up the long-running news program, which has been airing in various forms since 1968. This could include buying out talent and producer contracts. The Post notes that Alfonsi’s current contract expires in a few months. Details on Pelley’s contract are unavailable.

Weiss has faced backlash since taking over as editor in chief, not only from viewers and critics, but from CBS News staffers. She has been accused of trying to appease President Donald Trump. Most recently, she drew criticism for yanking a scheduled report on the El Salvador mega-prison CECOT due to a lack of an on-camera response from the White House.

Alfonsi, who made the report, was one of those critics. She blasted Weiss’ decision in an internal memo, arguing that she had repeatedly sought comment from the White House and had received no response. “If the administration’s refusal to participate becomes a valid reason to spike a story, we have effectively handed them a “kill switch” for any reporting they find inconvenient,” she stated.

The report finally aired last Sunday (January 18), but many viewers accused Weiss of burying the segment in a “dead time slot” against the NFL playoffs.

Sources told the Post that Weiss is very hands-on with 60 Minutes, including taking part in Monday meetings with the show’s executive producer, Tanya Simon. This is a drastic change from how it operated in the past, with the show’s exec producer being the sole overseer.

“CBS News is allergic to changes – especially 60 Minutes people,” the network insider stated.

Another added, “Everybody has a boss and they need to realize that Bari Weiss is theirs.”