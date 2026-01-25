NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 24: Megyn Kelly attends the 2018 Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2018 in New York City.

After federal agents fatally shot another person in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Megyn Kelly posted a hot take that drew rebukes from fellow X users.

“@realDonaldTrump should pull ICE out of MN today & announce that there will be no more immigration enforcement in MN at all,” the former Fox News anchor wrote, sarcastically, in one X post on Saturday. “All illegals in the US are encouraged to move there. And if any illegal is found outside of MN & gets deported, they can never apply for re-entry.”

In a follow-up post, Kelly added, “Moreover, every single asylum seeker in the USA should be told no applications will be considered unless the person is living in Minneapolis/St Paul.”

Other X users blasted the SiriusXM radio host for her response to Saturday’s deadly violence.

“What a totally moronic take after ICE just executed a man in the street cartel style. Your brain is a split pea floating in a bowl of soup,” one user wrote.

“Oh my, Megyn, what a great idea! Why didn’t we think of this? Your contribution to society is, well how do I say it, useless,” someone else said.

“When Megyn doesn’t have the courage to condemn what is obviously an execution by untrained thugs, she pivots to blaming Minnesota,” wrote another user.

Someone else said, “This is the most childish Twitter brained argument: if you oppose the government shooting people on the street then you’re for lawlessness and open borders. Why does Megyn Kelly oppose enforcement of murder laws?”

And one X user told Kelly, “Well, you got the first sentence right. That’s something.”

U.S. Border Patrol agents killed Alex Jeffrey Pretti on Saturday during protests against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions in Minneapolis. Pretti was a 37-year-old intensive-care nurse and a U.S. citizen, and local officials said he had no criminal record and possessed a legal permit to carry a firearm, according to The New York Times.

Federal officials have tried, without evidence, to label Pretti a “domestic terrorist” who wanted to “massacre” members of law enforcement, the Times reports. Video footage of the fatal encounter does not indicate Pretti pulled his weapon or that the agents knew he had a weapon until they had pinned him to the ground, the newspaper adds.