What To Know Ana Navarro and other public figures condemned the fatal shooting of a man by federal agents in Minneapolis, which occurred just weeks after a similar incident involving ICE.

Video evidence shows agents wrestling the man to the ground before gunfire erupted, while DHS claims the man was armed and violently resisted arrest during an operation targeting an undocumented individual wanted for assault.

The shooting sparked protests and strong criticism from politicians, with calls for ICE and federal agents to leave Minnesota and for the Biden administration to end the current federal operations in the state.

The View cohost Ana Navarro is one of the social media users speaking out after federal agents fatally shot a man in Minneapolis on Saturday, January 24, angering protesters a little more than two weeks after an ICE agent killed Renee Good in the same city.

“Oh my God,” Navarro wrote on Instagram on Saturday. “These out-of-control thugs that have been let loose in Minneapolis just killed another protester. I cannot believe this is happening in the United States, under this mad man. Pray for our country. Call or write your congressperson through social media, demanding #ICEOut of Minneapolis.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarrofl)

Video footage verified by The New York Times appears to show Saturday’s fatal shooting. In the footage, a group of federal agents wrestled a man to the ground, and one of the agents struck the man with an object. Then came the sound of the gunfire, with a Times analysis indicating at least 10 gunshots were fired in a five-second span.

In an X post, the Department of Homeland Security said its officers were conducting an operation in Minneapolis against a person in the country illegally and wanted for assault on Saturday. The deceased approached U.S. Border Patrol officers at the scene with a gun and “violently resisted” their attempts to disarm him. An agent “fired defensive shots,” and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, the DHS post added.

The shooting resulted in a clash between authorities and more than 100 protesters at the scene, according to the Times.

Politicians have also decried the shooting and Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s continued presence in Minnesota following an ICE agent’s fatal shooting of Good on January 7. “Another catastrophic shooting in Minneapolis by federal agents,” U.S. Senator Tina Smith wrote on X. “We are gathering more information, but ICE must leave now so MPD can secure the scene and do their jobs.”

In his own post, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz wrote, “I just spoke with the White House after another horrific shooting by federal agents this morning. Minnesota has had it. This is sickening. The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now.”