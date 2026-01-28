‘Swamp People’: Troy Landry Gets Tough With Team Ahead of Big Gator Hunt

What To Know Troy Landry set strict quotas to motivate his teams.

The unpredictable waters have been a challenge for the hunters of Swamp People. Troy Landry was concerned about the results at the start of Season 17 with 740 more tags to secure. It’s why he banded his troops together and gave each member of Team Landry a quota. Each boat was to come back with 17 gators before the end of the day. That meant he and his deckhand Cheyenne “Pickle” Wheat also had to deliver. To ensure results, duos were instructed to put out 300 lines.

Low waters caused problems for Troy and Pickle early into their day. Even though a 9-footer came, there was a lull with empty lines. Things turned around after putting in the hours of work, but it was up to the wire. Pickle was relieved they were able to make the total in the end.

Elsewhere second-year captain Don Brewer and Troy’s nephew Calum Landry felt the pressure. They also started slow, but Don wasn’t going to not get those 17 on their boat. “If I have to go to a yard sale, I will.” After a hot streak the empty lines put them on edge. A 9-footer put them somewhat at ease. They had a make or break moment with a final line not delivering results. Don told Calum to break out the treble hook. However, Calum eyed a gator sunbathing. Don grabbed his gun and shot the unsuspecting reptile. It wasn’t the biggest, but it fulfilled the quota.

Jacob Landry looked to make his dad happy with “Little Willie” Edwards. They headed to deep water on the Grand Bayou where 100 lines were set. There were hopes a robust amount of gators were in the area. A feisty 8-footer gave them a run for their money. Willie’s treble hook skills again came in handy as they nabbed their 17th gator.

Ronnie Adams and Timmy Aucoin had a tough time in the marsh. The majority of lines had just small gators. Timmy mentioned he knew a spot in the swamp that could change their fortunes. Ronnie didn’t want to make a big move until he got some concrete reasons to back it up. They planned a night trip for intel. In Louisiana, it’s against the law to hunt gators at night. So they could look, but not touch.

The duo found some nice size gators, and decided to set up some lines under the gators. Ronnie felt like a kid on Christmas coming back to the site in the morning. Does the gamble pay off? They came in contact with a gator on a line near the boat’s propeller blades. It turned out to be a 10-footer, which was then followed by an 8-footer. Their final 9-footer made it the best fishing day of the season.

Leron Jones and Anthony “Porkchop” Williams didn’t have anything above 8-feet in their boat. They worried about dropped water and small gators around in what was described as the “micro” bayou. A change was needed. Leron got thinking about using some buddy’s fish heads for bait. He and Porkchop changed all the lines to the amberjack heads. The 10-footer they came in contract with gave them confidence the bait would work. Not only was it effective, the new strategy also gave them their biggest catch of the season, a 12-footer, to wrap up the day.

