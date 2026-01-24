What To Know General Hospital star Nancy Lee Grahn publicly criticized Jimmy Kimmel for featuring Carrie Underwood as a guest on his show.

Grahn’s comments sparked a politically charged discussion among Threads users, with some criticizing Underwood for her perceived political affiliation.

Known for her outspoken activism, Grahn has previously used public appearances and fashion statements to advocate for political causes such as democracy and reproductive rights.

General Hospital star Nancy Lee Grahn sent a direct message to fellow ABC talent Jimmy Kimmel for having Carrie Underwood as a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

On Friday, January 23, Grahn took to Threads with a bold declaration about the late-night show.

“See ya next week @jimmykimmel,” the soap opera icon wrote. “I refuse to even look at @carrieunderwood.”

That night, Underwood and her fellow American Idol judges, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, sat down with Kimmel to chat about Season 24 of the singing competition series.

In the comments, other Threads users reacted to Grahn’s politically-charged disdain for Underwood.

Kathy Griffin replied, “I’ll watch ya! Yeah, no love for MAGA Carrie. It’s not just about political disagreements anymore.”

Another follower admitted, “Lost all respect for @carrieunderwood for selling her soul to the devil! I stopped watching @americanidol because of her complete lack of morals! Thanks for using your voice for good, @nancyleegrahn!!”

Someone else commented, “Same!! I love Jimmy… but, I can’t even look at her face.”

Meanwhile, yet another Threads user pointed out, “Imagine how @jimmykimmel felt. He’s been standing up to the fascists and risking more than anyone here!” referencing ABC suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in September over Kimmel’s Charlie Kirk remarks.

Although the “Before He Cheats” singer performed “America the Beautiful” at President Donald Trump‘s inauguration in January 2025, Underwood has generally refrained from commenting on politics.

By contrast, Grahn has often spoken out on political matters. In October, she sent a bold political message through fashion and in her acceptance speech at the 2025 Daytime Emmy Awards. She notably carried a silver clutch that read “Democracy Dies In Silence” in black lettering.

Grahn also showed up to the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards in a black pantsuit, earrings that read “Choice,” a clutch that said “Bans Off Our Bodies,” and the words “Reproductive Freedom” written on her chest.

