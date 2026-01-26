‘American Idol’ in Nashville, ‘Wild Cards’ Deals the Mom Card, Senior Moments at ‘St. Denis,’ Amanda Knox Returns to Italy

Disney/Eric McCandless

American Idol

Season Premiere

The path to future superstardom runs through Nashville in the singing competition’s 24th season (the ninth on ABC), where host Ryan Seacrest and judges Carrie Underwood (on her second tour of duty), Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie welcome hopefuls to “Idol University” in Music City, which is also where this year’s “Hollywood Week” round will be conducted later in the season. Other changes include a new ‘Ohana Round filmed in Hawaii featuring a focus group panel of influencers and tastemakers, after which the Top 20 will sing for America’s vote, for the first time incorporating social media.

Justine Yeung / The CW

Wild Cards

Season Premiere 8/7c

The third season of the charming caper series opens with reformed con artist Max (Vanessa Morgan) now an official police consultant, complete with beadazzled badge, reuniting with back-on-duty detective Ellis (Giacomo Gianniotti), cleared of all charges and refreshed from the break. “You are done with all the crimes, right?” Ellis nudges. Well … One thing she’s not telling him — yet — is that her long-thought-dead mother Vivienne (Bones‘ Tamara Taylor) has unexpectedly returned after 15 years on the run, with a deadly crime lord on her trail, endangering the entire family. But first, there’s the murder of a gifted pool shark to solve. And as Max likes to say, pool cue in hand, “Never hustle a hustler.”

Justin Lubin/NBC

St. Denis Medical

8/7c

The hospital mockumentary stages a Health and Wellness Fair for local seniors, which supervising nurse Alex (Allison Tolman) sees as a great opportunity for education. She’s a buzzkill compared to the irreverent Chaplain Steve (Stephen Schneider), who gets the golden agers out of their seats to dance and play games. While Alex fumes, surgeon Bruce (Josh Lawson) and administrator Joyce (Wendi McLendon-Covey) cope with a patient whose Do Not Resuscitate order was mistakenly ignored, and whose bleak outlook on life makes them re-examine their own work/life balance.

Hulu

Mouth of the Wolf: Amanda Knox Returns to Italy

Movie Premiere

You’d think Amanda Knox would have had enough of Italy, the country that wrongly imprisoned her on charges of murdering her roommate while a college student, leading to a sensational trial that most recently inspired a Hulu limited-series docudrama. In a new documentary, co-produced by ABC News Studios and directed by her husband Christopher Robinson, Knox heads back to Italy for the first time since her exoneration in 2015, serving as keynote speaker at a conference of the Italy Innocence Project. The emotional journey features a face-to-face encounter with Giuliano Mignini, the prosecutor who jailed her more than 15 years ago.

Erik Umphery

History’s Deadliest with Ving Rhames

Series Premiere

Going beyond the true-crime genre, this new docuseries turns a long lens on devastating natural events as well as dastardly wrongdoers from the pages of history. Mission: Impossible stalwart Ving Rhames hosts the 10-part survey, opening with an episode featuring natural disasters. “Mother Nature is more powerful than man by far,” says Rhames, and History’s Deadliest demonstrates that fact with a roundup of killer hurricanes, tsunamis, earthquakes, floods, and fires.

