A Barbershop TV series is coming to Prime Video, and an all-star cast has been assembled for the exciting project taking shape.

Along with unveiling the slate of performers set to feature in the series, other details about Barbershop have been revealed, including the storyline, who is behind the project, and so much more. Below, we’re breaking down everything we know about the upcoming series so far, and stay tuned for more emerging information as it progresses.

When does Barbershop premiere?

The Barbershop series, which will stream on Prime Video, doesn’t have a premiere date yet, but stay tuned for more in the months ahead.

What is the Barbershop series about?

The logline for the series reveals that the action centers around Travis “Trav” Porter (Jermaine Fowler), who wishes to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather, a legendary barber at Calvin’s barbershop in Chicago. While the barbers are all-new, the shop still remains a hot spot for the community to get together, where argumentative customers meet great fades. The show is a continuation of the Barbershop franchise that began with the 2002 film starring Ice Cube and many others.

Who stars in the Barbershop series?

Barbershop will be led by Jermaine Fowler, as previously reported. Additional series regulars include Brett Gray, Punkie Johnson, Roy Wood Jr., and E.J. Bonilla, with Bokeem Woodbine, Bresha Webb, Langston Kerman, and Tiana Okoye serving as recurring stars. Meanwhile, Variety announced that guest stars for the season will include Zack Fox, Ego Nwodim, Diallo Riddle, Tituss Burgess, Comedian CP, Devon Walker, and Belmont Cameli.

Who is making the Barbershop series?

Marshall Todd, who co-wrote the original film, is writing the series and executive producing alongside fellow showrunner Max Searle. Other executive producers include Kevin Hart, Bryan Smiley, Mike Stein, Bradley Garner, Cameron Burnett, Autumn Bailey-Ford, George Tillman Jr., and Robert Teitel. Meanwhile, Tiffany Brown is set to co-produce, and the show is overall produced by Amazon MGM Studios.

Barbershop, Series Premiere, TBA, Prime Video