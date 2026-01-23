‘Being Gordon Ramsay’: Netflix’s New Docuseries, Explained

When it comes to celebrity chefs, no one tops Gordon Ramsay in terms of prolificacy. The world-renowned Michelin star-winning maestro has mastered a thousand kitchens and nearly just as many shows, and for his latest offering, he’s turned to Netflix with Being Gordon Ramsay.

The new six-part docuseries features Ramsay taking on the challenge of a lifetime: opening five food experiences simultaneously in one of London’s tallest buildings. Considering TV fans first followed Ramsay on his journey to open his flagship Restaurant Gordon Ramsay back with 1999’s Boiling Point, this is a full-circle moment indeed.

Here’s what fans should know about Being Gordon Ramsay.

When does Being Gordon Ramsay premiere?

All six episodes arrive to the streamer on Wednesday, February 18.

What is the series about?

Being Gordon Ramsay follows the celebrity chef as he works to open five dining experiences at once at 22 Bishopgate. As the trailer (above) shows, it won’t be an easy feat. The description for the series also tells us, “The series has exclusive access to the Ramsay family, as Gordon balances other work commitments and the incredibly challenging build, with life as a husband and father, with wife Tana and their 6 children. The series is an unflinchingly honest, and heart-warmingly funny journey into Gordon Ramsay‘s 100-mile-an-hour life.”

“22 Bishopgate is the most ambitious project I’ve ever opened in my entire life,” Ramsay says in the trailer. “Five businesses under one roof. If Bishopgate was to fail, yeah, I’m f**ked.” Ramsay, who previously documented his struggles with poverty early in his life and career in his biography, Humble Pie, said of this risk, “There’s always that needle of fear you’re gonna lose it.”

What should you know about the restaurants in Being Gordon Ramsay?

According to Gordon Ramsay Restaurant’s official website, at least three of the 22 Bishopgate establishments are currently open for business: RGR High, a 12-person intimate dining experience; Lucky Cat 22, which serves brunch, lunch, and tea, with Asian-inspired small plates; and Gordon Ramsay Academy. Expected to open soon are the Lucky Cat roof terrace and Bread Street Kitchen & Bar.

