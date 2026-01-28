The gorgeous oddity that is FX’s latest Ryan Murphy creation continued to find new ways to grip us and gross us out in this week’s episode, as Evan Peters‘ FBI agent Cooper Madsen tangles with another victim of the injectable youth serum from hell.

“That was one of the main reasons I signed on to do this,” Peters tells TV Insider of his characters’ man-of-action fight sequences. “I thought it was going to be so fun to do all those.” Fun, yes, and, like most Murphy shows, also entirely TVMA.

Picking up his investigation into last week’s Beauty-triggered explosion of a Conde Nast editor following her murderous cafeteria rampage (R.I.P. Meghan Trainor), Cooper’s search for info leads him to a pair of the victims’ lab-sequestered coworkers who’ve had the bad luck of being in her blast radius. Both are splattered with her flying innards, and one — Manny, the b**chy Vogue employee played by Ben Platt — is showing serious, sweaty signs of being infected, what we should be calling Blo-zempic.

As his condition worsens and the change begins to take over, Manny breaks free of his restraints and makes a run for it, leading Cooper into a series of cleverly choreographed fights staged in often-tight spaces within the mysterious medical facility. Soon, Manny’s spine is playing Jenga with itself, his eyes are bleeding like they’d just watched Michael Rapaport eat, and that slimy cocoon thing is starting to swallow him whole. By the time Coop corners him, Manny is buck naked and fully bodied into his new form, courtesy of shredded Broadway actor Isaac Powell (an absolute standout on HBO’s wrongfully canceled The Franchise).

But as good as he looks, the younger, more muscular NewManny is in an even worse mood than before his metamorphosis and attacks Cooper for “doing this to me!” The ensuing battle sees Cooper having to basically Roman-Greco his way through multiple take-downs of a feral madman wearing nothing but rage and a thin coat of goo.

“Mark Fichera and Jason Mello, the stunts team, developed these amazing sequences that I was thrilled to be able to go learn and get all the moves down,” raves Peters. “And I had a blast doing them.”