For years, Jonathan Cheban was a staple in Kim Kardashian‘s public life. Whether it was appearances on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, popping up on her Instagram, or by her side in paparazzi photos, the “Foodgod” seemed to always be in the Kardashian orbit.

However, fans have noticed that the two aren’t together as much in recent years, leading to rumors of a rift or falling out between them. Both stars have addressed the speculation about their friendship in recent intervies.

So, where do Kim and Jonathan stand today? Scroll down for everything we know about their friendship.

Are Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban still friends?

Yes, Kim and Jonathan have maintained their friendship, even though they don’t spend as much time together anymore. He was in attendance at Kris Jenner‘s 70th birthday party in November 2025 and reunited with all of the Kardashian sisters.

“I love Jonathan,” Kim confirmed on her sister Khloé Kardashian‘s Khloe in Wonderland podcast. “We should call him. I think people think we don’t talk, you know?” She then proved that all was well in their relationship by FaceTiming Jonathan, who answered the call from a dinner in Miami.

“Jonathan and I are good,” Kim added, after hanging up the phone, while Khloé said, “We love Jonathan. There’s so much history there.”

In March 2025, Jonathan shared a similar sentiment with Us Weekly. “We are friends, and we talk all the time,” he said, shutting down rumors of a feud, while also adding that the two will be “friends forever.”

What happened between Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban?

While Kim acknowledged that she and Jonathan are cool, she also explained why they don’t spend as much time together anymore. “I had kids,” Kim explained. “And it’s really hard to maintain friendships when you have kids, and you’re, like, in it. Jonathan’s not gonna come and sit around Calabasas all day. He’s always on the move.”

In his Us Weekly interview, Jonathan had a similar explanation for why he and his bestie aren’t seen together as much these days. “She’s got so many kids and so many things to do. and I’m all the way on [the East Coast]. So it’s like, yeah, we don’t see each other as much, but we talk all the time, and anything happens that I feel like we should discuss, we just send it right away.”

How did Jonathan Cheban and Kim Kardashian meet?

The two met at their mutual friend Brittny Gastineau‘s birthday party in the mid-2000s. The event took place at Casa Vega in Sherman Oaks, California.

At the time, Jonathan was working as a publicist and brought Hilary Duff and Haylie Duff to the dinner. “I guess [Hilary] used to date Aaron Carter, and Lindsay Lohan was at the dinner,” Jonathan explained. “And right when we walked in, Lindsay was the first one [at the table], so I told Brittny, ‘I need to sit right away,’ and Brittny goes, ‘Take my seat,’ and Kim was sitting right next to her.”

He continued, “So I ended up sitting in Brittny’s seat next to Kim by accident, and we hit it off.”