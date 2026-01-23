‘The Rookie’s Nathan Fillion Previews Oscar’s Return & What Makes Him ‘Tricky’

What To Know Matthew Glave returns as the charming yet psychotic villain Oscar in The Rookie Season 8.

Nathan Fillion discusses the Nolan and Oscar dynamic.

“You want to ruin Nolan’s day? Put Oscar in it,” Nathan Fillion says of the bad guy who was still out there at the end of the last season of The Rookie but, based on the trailer for this one, will soon be in custody.

Matthew Glave does return in The Rookie Season 8, and last time we saw him, he’d kidnapped Nolan (Fillion) and threatened to kill him. So, to say that Nolan’s not going to be happy to see him again is an understatement. But he’s going to have to deal with him once again, which should make for some fun scenes.

“It’s such a tricky thing because Matty who plays Oscar, Matthew Glave, he is incredibly charming. He’s never not charming. And we’re tricked into thinking that we like him, but we don’t. We like to hate him. He’s a terrible human being. He is a psychotic human being. He does not care about anyone except himself,” Nathan Fillion tells TV Insider. “And so sometimes it’s tricky because he’s charming, because he’s funny, because he’s so dry. It’s tricky. But no, Nolan does not like Oscar and Nolan does not want to give Oscar the benefit of the doubt. He knows Oscar too well.”

And so when this “thorn in Nolan’s side” shows up again, Fillion says, the LAPD officer is like, “Oh, man, this guy.”

When we spoke with showrunner Alexi Hawley ahead of the season, he’d said, “we definitely need to see Oscar again because he is always a joy.”

Glave has been recurring on The Rookie since Season 1, always causing trouble. We’ll have to wait to see what he’s up to this time around. Might someone else be his target or will he once again focus on Nolan?

The Rookie, New Time Period, Monday, January 26, 10/9c, ABC