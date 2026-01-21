What To Know Filthy Fortunes returns for Season 2 on February 15, with Max Paxton and his expert team uncovering rare treasures and over $1 million in sales.

This season features high-stakes cleanouts, including a Michigan home packed with vintage toys, firearms, and classic cars.

Other items found include Magic Johnson photos, Beatles demo recordings, and Civil War artifacts.

Matt Paxton is back to take on some of his biggest hoards yet filled with one-of-a-kind treasures and more than $1 million in sales. TV Insider can exclusively reveal that the Discovery Channel series Filthy Fortunes will return for Season 2. Each episode sees the expert work with his team of professionals as they help homeowners across the country. Among the team are expert appraiser Mike Kelleher, lead picker Chris Davis and cleanout manager Kayland Brock.

Beyond just clearing the next level clutter filling these properties, they’ll also bring in big bucks. Nice finds to come include classic cars, antique weapons, vintage toys, and even self-lacing sneakers from the Back to the Future franchise. These excavations brings its unique set of challenges and high stakes. For Paxton though, the risk is worth the reward for not only the money involved. Paxton also has the satisfaction knowing he’s helping clients, who are seeking his assistance for various reasons.

In the season premiere on February 15, Paxton digs into a Michigan home once owned by a man who proclaimed himself the “Best Hoarder Ever.” Now his children are overwhelmed by everything their late father left behind and in need of Paxton’s help and expertise. Chasing a six-figure payout, the team wades through rooms crammed with vintage toys and hidden firearms, hunting for big-ticket items including a Mickey Mantle signed baseball. When they discover classic 1960s Austin-Healy automobile and collection of toy cars beyond what they expected, their hopes soar until low-ball offers force them to scramble for new buyers as they race the clock to hit their goal.



The exclusive first look above show scenes that could be taken in as “anxiety inducing chaos.” Paxton and his crew definitely earn their keep where it’s more than garbage removal and item assessments. They test-fire forgotten gun arsenals, bring classic vehicles back to life and even demolish sagging structures to reclaim wood for top-dollar.

Along the way, they reveal valuable items: one-of-a-kind Magic Johnson photos, ’60s Beatles demo recordings, vintage pinball machines, a Seinfeld script, carved bullets from the Civil War—historic gems that deliver their biggest profits yet. In the clip. Paxton is presenting folks with amounts of upwards of $300,000! Talk about finding diamonds in the rough.

Viewers may remember Paxton from his time on Hoarders and Legacy List with Matt Paxton. He also wrote a series of books on decluttering and downsizing, pulling from experiences running his own Virginia-based business Clutter Cleaner.

Filthy Fortunes Season 2, February 15, 10/9c, Discovery Channel