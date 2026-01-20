Jeopardy! alum Sam Buttrey interviewed some of the Tournament of Champions contestants in a hilarious video. They imitated his iconic line of “bring it!” and he roasted them.

Buttrey is known for playing in the Professor’s Tournament. He went on to be the runner-up in the 2022 ToC. Buttrey has also gained fame for his resemblance to actor Steve Martin. These days he sometimes joins the game show‘s executive producers on the Inside Jeopardy! podcast and occasionally posts on social media for them.

“Sam Buttrey and his tiny mic are taking on the Tournament of Champions. How will their ‘Bring Its’ stack up? Spoiler alert: not well. #Jeopardy!” the post was captioned on January 19.

The champion started out sitting out in the Jeopardy! studio and said, “Oh, I didn’t see you there! I’m sitting in the Jeopardy! studio, waiting for the Tournament of Champions to begin, and now’s the time!” The ToC began on January 19.

He walked around the studio lot looking for the contestants to interview. Buttrey went to Liam Starnes and said he was the youngest contestant. He asked if he knew what “6,7” meant, and Starnes said no.

Buttrey then wondered how the contestants felt talking to someone who “got crushed” in their ToC. TJ Fisher told him he did “fabulous!” Brendan Liaw said the runner-ups, like in American Idol, always wind up doing better in the long run anyway.

He also asked them if there was anyone they were excited to play against. Most of the contestants’ answers were super-champion Scott Riccardi. Others said Mike Dawson, Allegra Kuney, and Tom Devlin.

Buttrey then asked the contestants to give him their best “Bring it!” which is something he would always say right before the last clue of the round. Watch the full video above.

Dawson did his, and Buttrey said, “Well, we’ve got time to work on that.” For Cameron Berry, Buttrey just stared into the camera. He told Matt Massie that he “tried.”

Buttrey wondered if it was Aaron Levine’s first time on camera, and the contestant joked, “Yes.” He simply said “Oh no!” to Alex DeFrank’s “Bring it!”

“Meh,” was Buttey’s reply to Ben Ganger. Buttrey told Bryce Wargin to “not quit his day job.” Buttrey shook his finger as Ashley Chan.

For Kuney, he said they practiced it, but she said it with no enthusiasm in her voice. Buttrey walked away from Laura Faddah.

Whose “Bring it!” do you think was the best? Let us know in the comments. Tune into the Tournament of Champions this week to find out who makes it into the semifinals.