What To Know Woh is a 1998-1999 Hindi-language TV series loosely adapted from Stephen King’s It.

Though Woh is similar, there are quite a few key differences with the American versions.

Since his introduction to audiences as a child-eating clown lurking in the sewers beneath Derry in 1986, Pennywise the Dancing Clown has become one of the most enduring and terrifying figures in modern horror. Be it Tim Curry or Bill Skarsgård behind the facepaint, the ancient, cosmic shapeshifter who feeds on the fear and flesh of the young has been a figure of horror for several generations thanks to the ongoing legacy of It.

Inspiring coulrophobia for over 40 years, Pennywise has managed to dance his way from the written word to television to the silver screen, shape-shifting his way through pop culture. So, it only makes sense if he makes it out of Derry to terrify audiences outside of the United States?

In India, Woh was a Hindi-language TV series that aired on Zee TV from 1998 to 1999. Loosely inspired by Stephen King‘s It, the show reworked the novel’s core premise for Indian television audiences. Adapted for the local audience, the story embraces the themes of the original tale, particularly when it comes to the evil clown at the center of the story.

Fascinated? Here is a breakdown of Woh, the adaptation of It that you didn’t know existed.

1. The central story is the same

Woh follows a group of friends haunted by a mysterious, clown-like entity named Woh, who preys on children and feeds on their fear. Years later, as adults, the friends reunite to confront the evil once more.

However, the clown is simply called Woh, the name is used for the entity itself, similar to how “It” is used in Stephen King’s story. “Woh” translates loosely to “That” in Hindi.

2. The clown in Woh is a bit more of a tragic figure