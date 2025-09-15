Next month, fans of Stephen King‘s It will head back to Derry, Maine, for another small town battle with Pennywise the Dancing Clown. It: Welcome to Derry is a prequel series coming to HBO Max that hails from the two-part film series adapter, Andy Muschietti, along with Barbara Muschietti and Jason Fuchs. The show, which is set in 1962 for its first season, aims to give screen life to some of the interludes contained in King’s sprawling horror novel, which were alluded to in the movies, and Muschietti has a three-season vision for the series.

If and when It: Welcome to Derry is renewed for a second season, what should fans expect? Here’s a look at everything to know about a potential Season 2 at this time.

Is It: Welcome to Derry renewed for Season 2?

Not officially at this time. However, Muschietti & Co. have made it very clear that from the outset they envision both a second and third season will follow the first nine-episode run.

Who will star in It: Welcome to Derry?

No cast for the second season has been announced, but it is very, very likely that Bill Skarsgård would reprise his role as Pennywise for Season 2, while the rest of the cast would be newcomers taking on all-new roles, given the storyline that will potentially be in play (read on for more about that).

When will It: Welcome to Derry Season 2 premiere?

A premiere date has not yet been set for the next season. Season 1 premieres October 26 on HBO Max.

What will It: Welcome to Derry Season 2 be about?

The second season is expected to explore the story of the Bradley Gang, a group of bandits who descended on Derry to rob local store owners and ended up being shot in a citizens’ ambush … with some bystanders swearing they saw a clown holding a gun.

While speaking to TV Insider for our fall preview of Season 1, Muschietti shed more light on what fans could expect from a second season of Welcome to Derry, saying, “It’s not a secret that it is [set in] 1935, so it gravitates around the Bradley gang. In the story, it’s a gang of bank robbers in the age of the Great Depression, and they and they land on Derry because they have no other choice. And what seems to be just a quick stop becomes an infernal entanglement with the town and with It.”

Muschietti went on to add that the second season of the series would also reveal more information to audiences about the Neibolt House, the well house that rests atop Pennywise’s lair in the sewers. “Season 2 is in 1935, so we go back to the origins of Neibolt House: Who built it, and why? And why did it become an abandoned house? So that’s another one of the big mysteries that we’re going to unveil,” he explained.

What would It: Welcome to Derry Season 3 be about?

A third season of It: Welcome to Derry would journey even further back in time to the explosion of the Kitchener Ironworks and the Easter egg hunt, which is the third interlude in the It novel.

