‘Wheel of Fortune’: TikTok Baker Loses $65,000 as Fans Criticize Letter Choice

Not going with the flow cost her $65,000. A Wheel of Fortune contestant was criticized for her letter choice as she lost the Bonus Round.

Romi Benoit, from Naples, Florida, played against Suzanne Moriarty, from Wilmington, Delaware, and Or’Rin Stinson, from Kennesaw, Georgia, on January 16. Benoit is a certified TikTok baker who makes bread and cookies on the platform.

She solved the first toss-up. Stinson, a big sports fan, solved the second one and took the lead. Moriarty, a clothing stylist, got on the board when she solved the “Before and After” puzzle — “The Land Down Under My Breath” — for $3,750.

Benoit took the lead by only $100 when she solved “New York Times Crossword” for $3,850. She also solved the prize puzzle after landing on the Express Wedge, which gave her even more money. Benoit solved “Brush Up On Your Spanish” for a trip to Spain and $23,798.

“Wow,” host Ryan Seacrest said.

Benoit solved one of the three Triple Tossups. Moriarty solved another. None of the game show contestants could solve the last one in time, which was “Cave Painting.”

After Moriarty guessed one word wrong, Stinson solved the final puzzle — “All-Terrain Vehicle.” This gave him a final total of $9,400.

Moriarty went home with $5,750. Benoit ended with $25,798. She advanced to the Bonus Round, where she chose “What Are You Doing?”

After being given “R,S,T,L,N, and E,” Benoit chose “M,F,C, and A.” The puzzle then looked like “_ _ST _ _ _ _ _N_ AR_ _N_.”

As the clock counted down, the game show contestant guessed “Just Laying Around,” “Just Hanging Out,” and “Just Winning Around.”

Benoit couldn’t solve “Just Kidding Around” for an additional $40,000 and a trip to Morocco. “Maybe another letter or two, and you were going to get there,” Seacrest said.

In the comments of the YouTube video, fans criticized her letter choice and said that if she stuck with a certain group of letters that a lot of contestants pick, she would have won.

“Yeah, she had no prayer with the letters she called. I didn’t have a clue,” one fan said.

“Had called the letter D and she would’ve made a little difference!” another commented.

“Classic CDMA would’ve done it,” a third added.

“Her choices were logical for any other puzzle, just not this one,” a YouTube user wrote.

“At least she didn’t use CDMA, but those were the worst choices for letters. I wish people on the show used context clues and used what was up on the board already,” another said.

